Paige VanZant Joins OnlyFans After Change Of Heart

Former UFC star and current BKFC fighter Paige VanZant has joined OnlyFans following a stint with her own fan site.

Since departing the Octagon in 2020 following six years and nine fights under the MMA leader’s banner, VanZant has pursued a number of new opportunities and career ventures.

While first and foremost came a signing with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, where she remains to date, “12 Gauge” has also hit the headlines through activity away from combat sports.

After deciding that she was already seen as a “sex symbol in the sports world,” VanZant decided to monetize that through the sale of her own exclusive content. In an interview with MMA Fighting earlier this year, the former UFC star explained the decision, and also detailed why she chose not to go the OnlyFans route.

“I work hard for my body. I work hard for who I am, and there’s a side of me that’s extremely girly and feminine, and I get to share that on my fan site” VanZant said. “Now I think it’s becoming a lot more acceptable. Before, the OnlyFans was seen more for just like porn stars. It was a little bit more X-rated, just the view from the public. Not saying that’s actually what people have on there, but I wanted to do it my own way. I wanted to do it professionally and have my own website and that’s what I’ve done.”

Now months on from that statement, VanZant has announced that she’s joined the OnlyFans platform. On Friday, the 28-year-old revealed the news, offering her followers a free subscription for the weekend.

Once that offer expires, the regular price is currently listed as $9.99. VanZant has been vocal in the past about the financial security that her content brings her, which comes along with a lucrative BKFC deal.

“I don’t have to, when I’m done fighting, get a regular job and have to go back to work,” VanZant said. “I’m not planning for when I retire to go to college or try to figure out what’s next in my life. I’m able to just fight and save money and plan when I want to retire, I can just retire.”

VanZant Is Not Done With Fighting

Despite her success beyond the realm of fighting, which has included professional wrestling appearances and a signing with AEW, VanZant isn’t planning on hanging up her gloves (or the bare-knuckle equivalent) just yet.

Having gone 0-2 under the BKFC banner with a debut loss to Britain Hart and a defeat to familiar MMA foe Rachael Ostovich in her sophomore outing, VanZant had planned on rebounding in London last month.

On the card headlined by Mike Perry and Bellator‘s Michael “Venom” Page, VanZant was scheduled to face Charisa Sigala. However, that bout was pulled from the card for reasons beyond the Oregon native’s control.

With that, VanZant will now look to have her hand raised in Denver on October 15 when she meets Sigala at BKFC 31.

The BKFC return of Paige VanZant has been rescheduled from this weekend to Oct. 15 in Denver, per an announcement from the promotion. pic.twitter.com/Lu9XU8la61 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) August 16, 2022

While her next BKFC outing has previously been described as “must-win” by the promotion’s president, David Feldman, he’s since changed his tune and suggested that the organization could look to re-sign VanZant should she deliver a solid performance next time out, no matter the result.

Should her winless form in the BKFC ring continue, VanZant certainly won’t be left high and dry with career options, especially given her latest announcement.

