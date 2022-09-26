Watch: Paul/Fury Seemingly Agree To Rebook Fight On FaceTime

Longtime rivals Jake Paul and Tommy Fury seemingly agreed to a fresh attempt at booking a fight between them during a FaceTime call this past weekend.

Seeking to further legitimize his venture into the ring, YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul has sought to add the name of a professional pugilist to his growing résumé in the sport. And having outpointed Tyron Woodley last August, “The Problem Child” identified Tommy, younger half-brother of WBC champion Tyson Fury, as his first pro opponent.

But just weeks out from the December event, the Manchester-based boxer pulled out, citing a broken rib and chest infection as the reasons for his withdrawal. After dispatching Woodley again, this time via knockout on short notice, Paul once again looked to share the ring with a pro for the first time.

While a re-arranged clash with Fury was made official this past summer, “TNT” experienced trouble getting into the United States, meaning the matchup once again failed to materialize.

Two unsuccessful attempts appeared to mark the end of the pairing, but a recent interaction over FaceTime may have reignited hopes of a third date.

Unified featherweight world champion Amanda Serrano, who is promoted by Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions, was in Manchester on Saturday night to defend her belts against Sarah Mahfoud.

Also in attendance at the AO Arena was Fury, whose teammate Joe Joyce was in action against Joseph Parker in the card’s main event. After finding his way into Serrano’s dressing room, “TNT” looked to spark another matchup with Paul by gatecrashing the Puerto Rican’s FaceTime call with the Cleveland native.

Towards the end of the footage, which was originally posted to Instagram by Most Valuable Promotions, Paul can be heard saying, “Tommy, let’s make the fight happen buddy. Let’s make it happen.” In response, Fury simply said, “I’ll see you soon.”

A day later, Paul returned to throwing jibes at Fury on social media. His latest insult surrounded the news that the UK boxer and partner Molly-Mae Hague are expecting a child. Should he still hold interest in fighting Fury down the line, similar barbs will likely be traded in the coming months.

Paul Has His Hands Full With An MMA Legend First

Before looking too far ahead to a possible matchup with Fury or even a collision with now-former UFC star Nate Diaz, Paul will need to focus on the task at hand next month — a clash with the legendary Anderson Silva.

Since departing the Octagon in 2020, Silva has been forging his own success inside the ring, which has included a victory over former WBC middleweight titleholder Julio César Chávez Jr. “The Spider” will now look to stall the combat sports surge of Paul when they meet in Phoenix on October 29.

With many describing the Brazilian as Paul’s toughest test to date, a victory for the former Disney star would certainly go some way to further proving his talents inside the squared circle, and perhaps set-up another match against a professional boxer, be it Fury or another previously planned opponent in Hasim Rahman Jr.

Would you like to see Jake Paul and Tommy Fury attempt to reach the ring for a third time following the former’s clash with Anderson Silva?