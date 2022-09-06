Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Official, Paul Shares Round Prediction

Jake Paul will be taking on UFC legend Anderson Silva for his next test in the boxing ring on a Showtime pay-per-view on Oct. 29.

News of the rumored Paul/Silva booking was announced Tuesday in an official news release and first shared on social media by Showtime.

Paul had already teased a big-name opponent for his next boxing fight in October following the cancelation of his bout with Hasim Rahman Jr. Now we know that Paul will be facing another former MMA star after knocking out Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren last year.

Paul had teased a matchup with Silva in July to take place after facing his first professional boxer. After Tommy Fury and Rahman fell out as opponents, Paul is now taking the leap and facing one of MMA’s greats.

Jake Paul Shares His Initial Prediction

Taking to Twitter, Jake Paul also announced the fight Tuesday and also shared his official prediction. According to Paul, the fight will not go past the fifth round. You can view Paul’s announcement below.

The biggest fight of the year is happening Saturday, October 29th live from Phoenix, Arizona at Gila River Arena. #PaulSilva is official. @GilaRiverArena @ShowtimeBoxing @jakepaul @SpiderAnderson pic.twitter.com/oQwMPqmwUR — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) September 6, 2022

Silva has transitioned full-time to boxing after a legendary run in the UFC. He is regarded as one of the greatest fighters in UFC history and holds numerous career records, including the promotion’s longest all-time winning streak.

Silva most recently defeated UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz in the boxing ring last September. He holds a 3-1 record with wins over Julio César Chávez Jr. and Julio Cesar De Jesus.

There will be back-to-back press conferences next week on Monday and Tuesday to begin promoting the event. Tickets will go on sale a week from tomorrow on Wednesday, September 14.

The event will be taking place from Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. It is unclear what exact weight the fight will be taking place or how many rounds there will be as of the time of this publication. However, MMA News will share additional updates surrounding this bout as further details become available.

