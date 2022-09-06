Jake Paul Rubs Fight Announcement In Dana White’s Face

Jake Paul has flaunted the fact that he’s accepted a boxing match with UFC legend Anderson Silva despite doubters, including Dana White, believing he would never take on the challenge.

Paul is slated to face Silva in a boxing match on Oct. 29th in Phoenix, AZ. The matchup is Paul’s return to the boxing ring and first fight in 2022.

Paul most recently defeated former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, along with former Bellator champion Ben Askren, last year. He’s looking to take a step up in competition for his next fight.

Silva had been a name on Paul’s radar for months. After fights against Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. fell through, he turned his attention toward a fight with Silva.

Against the thinking of many of his critics, Paul wants to give fans the matchup many want to see in the form of Silva.

Jake Paul Sends A Message To Dana White, Doubters Following Anderson Silva Announcement

In a recent Twitter video post, Paul aimed at detractors such as White who felt there wasn’t a chance he would accept a fight against Silva.

“I usually have to sell my fights, I usually have to do all of the work. But this time, Dana White, Conor McGregor‘s Dad, is promoting the fight for me. Thank you,” Paul said. “Now I normally don’t agree with Dana White, but he’s right. Anderson Silva is literally the greatest MMA fighter of all time, and one of the most versatile fighters in the history of combat sports… this guy is nasty in the ring. For me, this fight was supposed to happen after Tommy Fury… because this is a much tougher fight. Everyone said I wouldn’t take this fight, and if I did, I would lose to Silva. It’s time to dive into the deep end, put it all on the line, and give the people what they want…

“It’s an absolute honor to be sharing the ring with such a legend as Anderson Silva. But only one of us can walk out as a winner, and I believe it’s going to be me.”

Silva makes his return to the boxing ring following recent wins over Tito Ortiz and Julio César Chávez Jr. He ended his long tenure in the UFC following losses to Uriah Hall, Jared Cannonier, and Israel Adesanya.

Silva holds numerous UFC records and many believe he’s the best of all time. His 16-fight winning streak is the longest in UFC history and he defended the middleweight title a record 10 times.

Love him or hate him, Paul has brought more eyes to the boxing ring in recent years, and he’ll look to prove himself right once again in his matchup with Silva.

