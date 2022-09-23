Paulo Costa Questions Chael Sonnen About His ‘Erotic Dreams’

Paulo Costa has a bit of a strange question for the American Gangster, Chael Sonnen.

The last several months have seen Costa go from being a wild and exciting fighter in the cage, to being an entertaining force on social media, having so many viral posts on Twitter, that there were doubts about whether or not he was actually the one behind it. Nevertheless, he maintains that he is the mastermind behind the bizarre and inappropriate posts that have populated his feed.

Paulo Costa Gets Personal With Chael Sonnen

The lastest in the strange social media ramblings of Paulo Costa was not one involving a street fight video, or even an active contender in the middleweight division that he competes in. Instead, he chose to posit a question to former three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen, that may have been a bit too personal.

Taking to Twitter, Costa reached to Sonnen in need of friendly guidance and advice, regarding the meaning behind some of his dreams, and whether or not Sonnen has ever had similar dreams. Of course, those dreams are naturally of a naughty nature, and apparently involve other fighters.

“Hey Mr Chael. Sometimes I have some weird dreams. I have a fairly question: Have you ever had an erotic dream with some fighter (male or famale ) , if yes , how was it. 🙌 thanks you mr” Costa wrote.

Hey Mr Chael. Sometimes I have some weird dreams. I have a fairly question: Have you ever had an erotic dream with some fighter (male or famale ) , if yes , how was it. 🙌 thanks you mr pic.twitter.com/Zd6B46TcO4 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) September 22, 2022

It is hard to pinpoint exactly what the best part of this interaction is: Costa calling Sonnen Mr. Chael, him clarifying that it could be male or female fighters, or him being so polite in his odd inquisition. Either way, it is a safe bet that Borrachinha was refreshing his page non-stop, waiting and hoping for response from the Bad Guy.

Do you think it is likely that both Paulo Costa and Chael Sonnen have had dirty dreams about fighters?