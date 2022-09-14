Paulo Costa To Khamzat Chimaev: Gotcha Hat!

It appears that Paulo Costa channeled his inner Jake Paul to troll Khamzat Chimaev after their recent run-in.

Ahead of UFC 279, reports broke that Chimaev and Costa found themselves in an altercation at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. While nobody knew at the time that this was only the beginning of a wild run of events that would lead to Chimaev losing his main event slot against Nate Diaz.

Paulo Costa Got Khamzat Chimaev’s Hat

It seems that the beef between Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev is only just getting started, and “Borrachinha” has found a slightly stranger way to poke the bear (or in this case, the wolf). It all began with an interview that the Brazilian was doing with the Schmo and Henry Cejudo.

Here, the Schmo revealed that Chimaev had left his hat at their studio, and he had been trying to return it for several months. That was when Costa snatched the cap, in the spirit of Jake Paul stealing Floyd Mayweather’s hat, only “Borrachinha” decided to sniff the hat, before shoving it down his pants.

“Chimaev I got your hat. I got your hat. I will give this hat, for you back. Just let me know when, where, and I can give to you, back. So come to your friend, me, Paulo Costa, and I will give it to you back,” Costa said, before putting the hat back on his other head.

However, Costa was not finished trolling Chimaev about his hat. He then took to his Twitter with a video of himself wearing the hat, asking if it looked familiar and laughing like a maniac over the fact that he has what he referred to as a “gourmet Chechen hat.”

Do you guys recognize this hat? 🧢 😂 Lolll pic.twitter.com/TwxagjalrT — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) September 10, 2022

This is an interesting bit of trolling from Paulo Costa, to say the least. With Khamzat Chimaev having recent weight issues, it seems that a permanent move to middleweight may be in his future, so a bout between these two is well within the bounds of future matchmaking.

Do you think Khamzat Chimaev wants his hat back now that Paulo Costa has violated it?