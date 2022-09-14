Paulo Costa Says OnlyFans May Be In His Future

Paulo Costa has hit the headlines for many strange reasons as of late, and his possible OnlyFans foray could be the weirdest.

The Brazillian native Costa was in the news just this past fight week after getting into it with Khamzat Chimaev. The Chechen-born Swedish representative showed up team handed to a gym that Costa and Jake Shields were using. A verbal scrimmage ensued, with the following exchanges based mainly on hilarity.

Paulo Costa though spoke of a new challenge, the challenge of OnlyFans, whatever that may entail. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, he could see no reason not to.

“Yeah, Maybe I can create an OnlyFans soon. Of course, I’m thinking about that. A lot of money” stated Costa, before turning it on Helwani. “A lot of people want to see this. Do you want to see this?”

Costa was then asked about the manner of content before reassuring the interviewer that he would not be succumbing to the pressures of full nudity. Should Costa follow through with this idea, he would not be the first, nor the last to get in on the subscription-based model.

Tecia Torres/Raquel Pennington Kay Hansen, and Jessica Eye are just a few names who have used the platform.

Costa Vs Khamzat Next?

Costa most recently competed in an all-out war with Luke Rockhold at UFC 278. Rockhold retired following the clash, with both men being praised thoroughly for their high-altitude efforts. Costa has now turned his sights to Khamzat Chimaev, who may be forced to the Brazilian’s frequented waters of middleweight after the Chechen missed weight for his contracted 170-pound bout with Nate Diaz.

Whether Costa’s OnlyFans stint is a success remains to be seen. If he arranges a streetfight with Chimaev to be bought there exclusively, though, he may have struck gold.

What do you make of Paulo Costa’s new business venture?