Paulo Costa Recalls Desk Job Pre-MMA

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa recently recalled his time working as an IT consultant prior to a full transition to mixed martial arts.

Nowadays, Costa has gained a reputation as a brutal knockout artist who’s cemented a place towards the top of the 185-pound division on MMA’s biggest stage. To accomplish that, the Brazilian went 13-0, including a perfect five-fight start to his career inside the Octagon.

Costa secured a title shot off the back of a memorable Fight of the Night war with Yoel Romero. Whilst consecutive losses to Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori stalled his charge and brought with them questions about his professionalism, “Borrachinha” bounced back last month at UFC 278 in a co-main event contest versus Luke Rockhold.

There's only ONE THING @BorrachinhaMMA wants next – an ice cream eating competition with Paddy Pimblett 🍨 #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/xjkkaYbppT — UFC (@ufc) August 21, 2022

Prior to that result, and in the aftermath, Costa has been completing a professional wrestling-esque face turn, largely owing to his entertaining presence on social media and in interviews.

That was on full display this week when he appeared in-studio for an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

Costa: From Tech Specialist To Knockout Artist

As well as analyzing some more of his unique posts on Twitter and throwing shade at new rival Khamzat Chimaev, Costa tried his hand at a new profession by cutting the hair of MMA Fighting’s Eric Jackman.

But before showing his talents with razor in hand, “Borrachinha” was asked about his working life prior to finding success inside the cage. Costa explained that before training full-time as a fighter, he worked in IT.

“Yes, IT. How long? I did this for one year or something. I think I’m really smart, but it’s so simple. Every f*ck stupid can do this,” Costa said whilst laughing. “It’s not tough. Just I coach people, how you say? Teach? I teach people how to create some files and write something on word, and edit that, and format that.”

When asked why he quit, the Brazilian cited his growing commitment to a career in MMA.

“Because I started to train for more hours of my day,” Costa noted.

Having fought up the ladder from a regular nine-to-five profession and being a member of the audience at a Brazilian-held UFC card to challenging for gold in the promotion himself, Costa believes his journey can serve as evidence that dreams can be reached.

“This can be a good example for everybody who dreams os something. Everybody has a dream, right? If you keep chasing your dreams, something will happen,” Costa insisted.

How high is Paulo Costa’s ceiling in mixed martial arts?