Archives: Costa Releases Mock Video Adesanya Fight (2020)

On this day two years ago, Paulo Costa had a little fun ahead of his UFC middleweight title bout against Israel Adesanya.

At UFC 253, Israel Adesanya was able to silence one of his biggest critics the best way he knows how: punches, kicks, and any combination of the two that presents itself.

At this event, Adesanya defeated Costa via TKO. Nevertheless, Costa continues to trash-talk Adesanya when the opportunity presents itself to this day to keep the feud burning.

In recent months, Costa’s social media activity has shown off the jester side of Borrachinha. But two years ago, he was already trolling about the interwebs.

Latest News

In recent news, Costa was able to prove that it really is him who is behind his Twitter account, which is full of memes and offbrand humor. How did he do this? Why, he was able to ace a pop quiz, of course, and thus silence the doubters of his page’s authenticity.

From a competitive standpoint, Costa recently made news for his decision victory over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 last month. Following the win, though, Adesanya declared that Costa is still his “bitch.”

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED SEPTEMBER 10, 2020, 8:59 AM]

Headline: Paulo Costa Releases Mock Video Of Fight Against Israel Adesanya

Author: Ian Carey

UFC 253 takes place on September 26th from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. Paulo Costa has released a video that features how he feels the fight will go. Costa enlisted the help of muay Thai kickboxer Vanderlei Goncalves to play the role of UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in the clip.

The well-produced video is complete with entrances, crowd sounds, and introductions. When the fight itself gets started, however, Costa has to chase his opponent around the cage. The version of Adesanya in Costa’s video wants no part of the fight. Even escaping the cage can’t help him, however.

The video can be viewed in its entirety in the player below:

It’s been over a year since we saw Costa fight, the above video not included. He last fought at UFC 241 in August of 2019. He defeated Yoel Romero on that card. His previous victories came over Uriah Hall, Johny Hendricks, and Oluwale Bamgbose.

Adesanya also defeated Yoel Romero in his last fight, which came at UFC 248 in March. His previous victories before that came over Robert Whittaker, Kelvin Gastelum, Anderson Silva, and Derek Brunson.

Also scheduled for UFC 253 is a light heavyweight bout between Dominick Reyes and Jan Błachowicz.