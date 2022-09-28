PFL Finals Announced For November 25, Main Card Set For PPV

The finals of this year’s Professional Fighters League (PFL) season have been announced for November 25, with the card set to mark the promotion’s first pay-per-view offering.

After the conclusion of the 2022 regular season and a playoff stint that included first-time ventures across the pond to Wales and England, the PFL will return to New York City for a stacked finals card, slated to be held from the Hulu Theater at the prestigious Madison Square Garden.

The organization announced the news in a Wednesday press release, with PFL CEO Peter Murray confirming that the main card will be shown on ESPN+ PPV.

“I am excited to announce the 2022 PFL World Championship is set for Friday, November 25 and the stage doesn’t get any bigger than ESPN+ PPV in primetime staged live from New York City at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden,” Murray said. “This special pay-per-view holiday event is stacked with star talent and championship drama as PFL will deliver fans six world title fights with six belts and $6 million on the line.”

Barring a few matchups that are yet to be added, the card was also confirmed. At the top of the bill, Kayla Harrison will look to secure her third women’s lightweight PFL championship in what will be her third consecutive time headlining the promotion’s finals card.

In her way of making further history inside the SmartCage will be familiar foe Larissa Pacheco, whom Harrison outpointed for the $1 million check in 2019’s PFL 10 main event.

The November 25 co-main spot, meanwhile, has fallen to the featherweights. Following a semi-final victory in front of a home crowd last month, Brendan Loughnane will look to go all the way by spoiling the title hopes of Bubba Jenkins.

Elsewhere on the eight-fight PPV portion of the evening, Ante Delija and Matheus Scheffel will collide with heavyweight gold on the line, Scotland’s Stevie Ray will battle Olivier Aubin-Mercier for lightweight glory, Sadibou Sy will meet Dilano Taylor for all the welterweight marbles, and Robert Wilkinson will go toe-to-toe with Omari Akhmedov for the light heavyweight belt.

Also, in one of two planned showcase bouts scheduled for PPV, former UFC contenders Shane Burgos and Marlon Moraes will make their PFL debuts against one another.

Stephens & Ditcheva Feature, Biaggio Ali Walsh Makes PFL Debut

Ahead of a stacked PPV bill, a number of notable fighters will be in action during a preliminary set of bouts. That includes former UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens, who went 1-1 during the regular season after rebounding from a memorable war with Clay Collard by outpointing Myles Price.

In the final bout before the card heads to PPV, Stephens will share the SmartCage with Brazil’s Natan Schulte, who also split his two regular season appearances, defeating Marcin Held and falling to a loss against Aubin-Mercier.

In another showcase contest, former British Muay Thai champion Dakota Ditcheva will make her sophomore outing under the PFL banner. After a perfect 5-0 start to her professional MMA career, “Dangerous” Ditcheva secured a quick 58-second TKO win at PFL 9 in London last month.

The undercard will also see the first PFL appearance for Biaggio Ali Walsh, grandson of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali. In an amateur contest, he’ll face Tom Graesser.

Check out the full 2022 PFL finals card below:

6PM ET/ESPN+

Showcase Fight (TBA)

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Tom Graesser (amateur lightweight)

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Katherine Corogenes (women’s flyweight)

Jeremy Stephens vs. Natan Schulte (lightweight)

8PM ET/ESPN+ PPV

Robert Wilkinson vs. Omari Akhmedov (light heavyweight championship)

Sadibou Sy vs. Dilano Taylor (welterweight championship)

Showcase Fight (TBA)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Stevie Ray (lightweight championship)

Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel (heavyweight championship)

Shane Burgos vs. Marlon Moraes (featherweight)

Brendan Loughnane vs. Bubba Jenkins (featherweight championship co-main event)

Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco (women’s lightweight championship main event)

It 𝘼𝙇𝙇 comes down to 𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙎! Drop your 2022 #PFLWorldChampionship Predictions 👇



[Fri, Nov 25 | ESPN+ PPV | https://t.co/ajftSWA6O0] pic.twitter.com/GvkWiC1yom — PFL (@PFLMMA) September 28, 2022

Which fight are you most looking forward to at the 2022 PFL finals?