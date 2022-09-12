Watch: Pimblett Trains With US Marines, Submits 10 In A Row

Rising UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett recently spent time training and grappling with a group of United States Marines.

Since arriving in the Octagon last September, Pimblett has quickly developed into one of the fastest-rising names on MMA’s biggest stage, both through his exploits inside the cage and his antics outside it.

In terms of competition, Pimblett’s fists and limbs have done the talking, with Luigi Vendramini falling via knockout, and Rodrigo Vargas and Jordan Leavitt becoming victims of the Liverpudlian’s chokes.

“The Baddy” put his submission talent on full display last time out at UFC London, and he’s now shown his grappling endurance by going toe-to-toe with 10 US Marines consecutively on the mats.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Pimblett can be seen in San Diego spending time at Camp Pendleton, the Marine Corps’ largest West Coast expeditionary training facility.

“As you can see, pretty tired here. We’re in Camp Pendleton military base in San Diego. They’ve just put me through a hard little session. I’m dripping in sweat like I just jumped out the sea,” Pimblett said at the start of the video. “Showed them some jiu-jitsu techniques. Then me versus marines; not at once, I would’ve got me head punched in. One at a time, winner stays on. Showing them a little bit of jiu-jitsu. Wasn’t easy. My legs are dead.”

After completing the kind of gruelling military workout that the Marines are regularly challenged with, Pimblett turned the tables on the Americans by bringing them into his world. After teaching them how to apply armbar, kimura, and triangle choke submissions, “The Baddy” engaged in a submission grappling ‘winner stays on’ format.

Utilizing guillotines, head and arm chokes, rear-naked chokes, and triangle chokes, Pimblett successfully submitted all 10 Marines for a Liverpudlian shutout.

Having forced the last of the Marines to tap-out, a tired Pimblett branded the session one of the hardest he’d done that week.

“You’ve made me do a big crazy work circuit, then I’ve had to f*cking roll with every one of you. What the f*ck, boys,” Pimblett said. “I was meant to be doing a three-mile run today, it’s not happening now. Lad, this has been one of my hardest workouts this week, you gang of big b*stards.” (h/t TheMacLife)

Pimblett Discusses Mental Health With US Marines

Following the session, Pimblett sat down for a Q&A session with the Marines. When asked whether he’s identified individuals who can act as his support group during his career, Pimblett highlighted those who have helped him push through dark times.

“Me friends, me family, me teammates, me fiancé; all the people closest to me. I’ve said it plenty of times, without them I don’t even know if I would still be here now,” Pimblett said. “I have had some dark times myself, lad. I’ve questioned a lot of things in my own head.”

In a follow-up query, Pimblett was asked if he has any advice for Marines who find themselves in a similar situation. For the former Cage Warriors champions, nothing is more important than talking.

“You know the saying, ‘Get it off your chest?’ It’s real. The end of 2018, I got in a proper bad place, waking up crying every morning… So, I had to get over that,” Pimblett answered. “To get through it, I had to speak to people, lad. That saying is the most real thing in the world. As soon as I spoke to one of me mates, someone else, me coach, me misses, the next morning I woke up and I didn’t cry. It felt like a weight had been lifted from my shoulders.”

With his answers, Pimblett continued to spread the kind of message he was praised for this past July at UFC London. Following his impressive victory inside The O2, Pimblett took the opportunity to raise awareness for men’s mental health during his post-fight interview having tragically lost a friend to suicide just days before.

Are you impressed by Paddy Pimblett’s ability on the mats?