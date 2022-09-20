Pimblett Shares What Would Be “Biggest PPV In UFC History”

UFC lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett believes that a clash with former two-division champion Conor McGregor would mark the promotion’s biggest-ever pay-per-view.

Since arriving in the Octagon last September, former Cage Warriors featherweight champion Pimblett has quickly risen to the surface as one of the fastest-rising stars on MMA’s biggest stage.

While his personality outside the cage, shown through podcast appearances, videos, and memorable media day interviews, has helped nurture his growing stardom, the Liverpudlian’s performances within the steel have played their part as well.

Following a debut victory over Luigi Vendramini, which came via first-round knockout, “The Baddy” climbed further up the ladder with a pair of UK triumphs this year. First, Pimblett submitted Kazula Vargas inside one round in March.

That success was repeated four months later when the Brit had the crowd inside London’s O2 arena on their feet once again, this time courtesy of a second-round submission win against Jordan Leavitt.

With his perfect start in the UFC, Pimblett has gone some way towards the immense level of success that he expects to achieve in his career. Despite having yet to fight a ranked opponent, “The Baddy” hasn’t minced his words when it comes to the championship glory he sees as inevitable.

And with that in mind, Pimblett is expecting to make his PPV debut next time out, with December’s Las Vegas-held card being mentioned as a possibility.

But while his eyes are currently set on a first PPV appearance, “The Baddy” believes there’s one possible matchup in his future that could break all records.

Pimblett Sees Huge McGregor Fight As ‘Possibility’

During a recent appearance on Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast, Pimblett turned his attention to a potential showdown with former featherweight and lightweight king Conor McGregor.

Ever since he burst onto the scene, the Liverpool native has been heavily compared to the Irishman owing to his charisma and confidence on the microphone. With that, many have pondered a future collision between the pair.

After leaving the door open to the matchup should McGregor return to 155 pounds, Pimblett suggested that the bout would headline the most successful PPV card in UFC history.

“You never know, down the line me and him could end up fighting,” Pimblett said. “It’s a possibility (if he) comes back down to 155 pounds. That would be the biggest pay-per-view in the history of the UFC.”

McGregor is currently on the sidelines having suffered a broken leg in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier last July. Reports have suggested that the Dublin native could be in line for a return early next year.

Throughout 2022 to date, the “Notorious” star has repeatedly teased a comeback, with former champions Kamaru Usman and Charles Oliveira in the firing line.

Who wants a title fight!!! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

Should McGregor abandon apparent plans to return at welterweight, and if Pimblett accelerates his rise toward set top, perhaps the two often-controversial stars will share the Octagon.

