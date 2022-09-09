Pimblett: Talk Of My Weight Is Getting Old

Paddy Pimblett is not going to change his ways when it comes to his eating habits.

Paddy Pimblett has been one of the fast-rising stars in the UFC over the last year or so. His UFC debut was a storybook tale when he defeated Luigi Vendramini with a first-round KO back in September of last year. Since then, he has racked up two more wins, both in front of his home crowd in England.

Pimblett is a character, too, and fans have been quite taken with him since his UFC signing. However, despite his growing success, the thing that many fans have been focusing on lately is his weight.

In between fight bookings, Pimblett has a habit of gaining a bit of weight. That fact has become the focus of fans and media, but Pimblett doesn’t seem to be phased by it. He spoke on the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson to discuss this topic.

“I just laugh at people who try and say something about me. I don’t care what a random person on the internet has to say isn’t gonna change my life, know what I mean? I love food, lad… I just eat that much food, I promise you, lad,” he explained. “The few people in here who’ve ate food with me will tell you, I finish everyone else’s food and then get multiple deserts… But when I’m fighting ranked opponents, I’m not gonna do this.”

Paddy Pimblett Does Not See A Problem With His Weight Gain

Paddy Pimblett

Pimblett has taken some heat about his unhealthy ballooning and dieting, especially now that he is moving up the rankings. Even UFC President Dana White chimed in on this subject, saying that it is difficult to book fights with Pimblett when he is so heavy when out of camp. Pimblett thinks the whole thing is being blown out of proportion.

“Is there not more sh*t in the world you need to ask Dana (White) about than my weight? It’s getting f*cking old now, lad. Jesus,” he said.

Pimblett does not currently have a fight booked at this time. His partner in crime and training partner Molly McCann has her next assignment for New York City at UFC 281, many people believed that they would be on the card together again but no announcement has been made. Pimblett recently weighed in at 206 pounds on Steve-O’s Wild Ride! Podcast.

Do you think that Paddy Pimblett’s weight fluctuation is a problem for him?