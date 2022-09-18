PSA: Do Not Ever Send Any Emails To Nate Diaz

If you’re looking to get into contact with MMA star Nate Diaz, there’s one medium you ought to avoid…

At UFC 279 last weekend, Diaz added a fairy-tale ending to a memorable career inside the Octagon, submitting Tony Ferguson via guillotine choke in the pay-per-view’s main event.

With the result, which came against an opponent added to the headliner just one day before the card, Diaz fought out his UFC contract. And as expected, the Stockton native reiterated plans to explore opportunities outside of the promotion.

With that in mind, it stands to reason that a lot of promoters and organizations will be hitting up Diaz’s phone in the coming weeks and months.

But they’d do well to avoid emailing him.

Diaz: “I Don’t Know How To Read No Email”

During his appearance at the UFC 279 post-fight press conference, Diaz was asked whether he’s had any personal contact with two-time opponent Conor McGregor about a potential trilogy fight.

“We’re supposed to fight dawg, I ain’t talkin’ to that motherf*cker, what you talking’ about? ‘Hey, how you doing, wanna fight… f*ck you motherf*cker, who gave you my number?’ That’s how the call would go,” Diaz responded with a smile. “What about you, you ever set up a fight with a guy on the phone?”

When the reporter suggested perhaps an email had been shot over, the Stockton native laughed off the notion he would read an email. He then sent some advice for those looking to make contact.

“I don’t know to read no email. If I emailed you, what are we gonna do with that? A thousand people email me, I don’t ever get into that,” Diaz added. “You better text message me or write me on Instagram or some sh*t… you guys all take emails? I’m good.”

Diaz’s Instagram DMs are about to get even more flooded…

Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

