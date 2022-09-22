Pyfer: White Let Me Drive His Ferrari Around Vegas

UFC middleweight prospect Joe Pyfer returned home a happy man following this past weekend’s Las Vegas-held card, but not just because of his in-cage success…

Following a breakout performance on Dana White‘s Contender Series in July, which saw him emerge as the only contract-winner on the episode, Pyfer made a quick turnaround to appear in his promotional debut at UFC Vegas 60.

In a fight that was as quick as it was successful for him, “Bodybagz” knocked Alen Amedovski out with a vicious right hand in the very first round. With the result, the 26-year-old further rose his stock and announced his arrival in the 185-pound division.

KNOCKED DOWN AND WENT OUT 🤯



WHAT A DEBUT FOR JOE PYFER AT #UFCVEGAS60 pic.twitter.com/dQrkyVFUgA — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 18, 2022

As well as impressing fans and pundits with his recent performances, Pyfer has fallen into the good books of Dana White. After a lackluster first episode of DWCS this year, the UFC president encouraged the fighters set to feature on the remaining episodes of the season to “be Joe Pyfer.”

Well, it turns out that following that advice could lead to some special sports car privileges…

White Hands Pyfer The Keys…

Something seems to be in the air at the Apex when it comes to UFC executives handing over the keys to their cars to fighters.

Following Khamzat Chimaev‘s weight miss prior to UFC 279, Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell was tasked with altering the card. The changes included Tony Ferguson agreeing to face Nate Diaz in the main event.

According to ESPN MMA, Campbell temporarily handed over the keys to his Bentley to car fanatic “El Cucuy” after asking him to step into the headliner.

Campbell evidently isn’t the only UFC higher-up providing joyrides.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Pyfer described his experience driving sports cars around Las Vegas.

“A good overall experience. I had a blast out there with the team. I got to drive a couple really nice sports cars, so I was pretty hyped about that ’cause I’m a big car enthusiast,” Pyfer said. “Yeah man, I went out there, did my thing, and I got to enjoy a little bit of Vegas this time.”

Having not satisfied his need for speed, “Bodybagz” was given the keys to Dana White’s Ferrari, which he drove for hours.

“So, I went to Royalty Exotics and my management set that up… We got the cards for the full day, and I still didn’t get my fill,” Pyfer said. “I’d hit Dana up earlier and I was like, ‘Hey man, you know anywhere I can get one exotic car or anything like that?’ And he said, ‘You can come take my Ferrari.’ So, I did. It was great.

“He had it at the Apex, so I went to the headquarters and just had the keys sitting there for me. I took it out for about three or four hours… (I went) about 160… I was not worried about it. He did tell me, ‘Don’t wrap it around a pole, it’s my daily,’ so, I didn’t wrap it around a pole,” Pyfer added. “I texted him after, I was like, ‘My man, this car’s got no traction. it’s just spinning all over.’ It was good man, I really appreciated it. It was super generous.”

If there’s one car you don’t want to write-off, it’s the chief’s…

But Pyfer got the Ferrari back in one piece, and having delivered another highlight-reel finish on fight night, the New Jersey native can probably count on some more memorable experiences having cemented a place on the UFC roster.

What do you make of Dana White handing over the keys to his Ferrari to Joe Pyfer?