Rafael dos Anjos’ Next Opponent & Fight Date Revealed

Former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos is getting ready for a return to the UFC welterweight division.

Rafael dos Anjos might be best known as a former UFC champion in the lightweight division. He ruled at 155 pounds in 2015 and 2016. Following his loss of the title, dos Anjos decided to jump-start his career by making the move to 170 pounds. He did find success there but ultimately returned to his home at lightweight. After his last loss to Rafael Fiziev at UFC Vegas 58, the future seemed unclear for him in the UFC.

dos Anjos recently spoke about knowing that his title aspirations could be over. He explained how he will be looking for bouts that excite him and it seems that he may have found one. The next bout for the former champ was just announced by Raphael Marinho on Combate.com. It may not be a big name that everyone will recognize but it is a very tough opponent.

Apuramos aqui e a luta do Rafael dos Anjos no retorno ao peso-meio-médio será contra Bryan Barberena, no dia 3 de dezembro. https://t.co/XeNgLvDqZu — Raphael Marinho (@raphamarinho) September 27, 2022

Rafael dos Anjos Will Be Taking On Bryan Barberena On December 3

According to this report, dos Anjos will be facing off against Bryan Barberena on Dec. 3. That event was just recently announced and will be taking place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

It is unclear if this bout will be the headliner for this card, but it is possible since dos Anjos has headlined two of his last fight night events. His last run at welterweight was a mix of wins and losses. He was able to work his way up to an interim title shot against Colby Covington but lost. he ended his run at 170 pounds at 4-4.

Barberena is on a three-fight winning streak and most recently knocked out Robbie Lawler at UFC 276. dos Anjos is currently ranked eighth in the lightweight division and Barberena is unranked in the welterweight division. It is a big opportunity to defeat yet another former UFC champion and begin his rise up the rankings.

What is your early prediction for this matchup between Rafael dos Anjos and Bryan Barberena?