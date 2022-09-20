Robert Whittaker Names Attribute That Could Earn Vettori A Title

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker thinks despite defeating Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris, Vettori could hold a UFC title one day.

Whittaker beat Vettori via a unanimous decision at UFC Paris. He bounced back in a big way with a virtuoso performance against another top contender at 185lbs.

Whittaker has been around the block in the middleweight division for years, including during his reign as the division’s champion. He lost the title to Israel Adesanya at UFC 243 before winning three straight and losing a close rematch at UFC 271.

As one of the top fighters in the UFC, Whittaker knows potential greatness when he sees it, and he feels Vettori has what it takes to learn from this loss to go on a title run.

Robert Whittaker Thinks Marvin Vettori Has What It Takes To Earn UFC Gold

Robert Whittaker, Marvin Vettori (Image Credits: Rey Del Rio & Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Whittaker answered if Vettori has what it takes to become a UFC champion one day.

“Definitely,” Whittaker said. “As long as I’m around, definitely not [LAUGHS]. But I think he has something that is why he’s won so many of his fights, I said this in a lot of the interviews leading up to it. He has zero quitting in him. That’ll take a guy very, very far… you’ve seen in a lot of these fights where he’s fighting a dude who’s flashier, more skillful, more technical, but he doesn’t give up and his opponent eventually does. It’s a dangerous trait, especially for someone who’s young enough like he is. Continue learning and continue growing. He’s got a lot of potential still.”

Vettori defeated former title challenger Paulo Costa last October after falling to Adesanya at UFC 263. He’s defeated the likes of Jack Hermansson, Kevin Holland, and Karl Roberson in the Octagon.

After his loss to Whittaker, Vettori remained optimistic about his future and promised fans that he would be a UFC champion one day.

Whittaker feels that Vettori’s confidence, and durability, can lead him down the path to stardom in the UFC. If he can get on another winning streak, he could potentially earn another shot at the middleweight belt.

Do you agree with Robert Whittaker?