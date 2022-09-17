MMA Twitter Reacts To Robertson Choking Out Agapova

Gillian Robertson rallied to submit Mariya Agapova at UFC Vegas 60 after a difficult first round where she was out struck by a significant margin.

The clash of styles between the two flyweights was on display from the opening bell, as Robertson continually pursued takedowns while Agapova looked to land strikes. Even when Robertson did manage to get Agapova to the cage, she ended up eating some brutal elbows and punches with little to show for her efforts.

Robertson managed to threaten an arm triangle choke late in the first round, and the 27-year-old got right back to work in the second. “The Savage” had a much easier time getting Agapova to the canvas and eventually locked in a rear-naked choke.

Even with the choke clearly secured and her mouth guard having fallen out, Agapova showed no signs of tapping. “Demonslayer” appeared to be biting her own tongue in desperation before falling unconscious and forcing referee Mark Smith to step in.

𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑺𝑨𝑽𝑨𝑮𝑬 is back in the win column in a big way! 🙌



[ @Savage_UFC | #UFCVegas60 ] pic.twitter.com/lvD2juyZRg — UFC (@ufc) September 17, 2022

MMA Twitter Reacts To Robertson’s Submission Of Agapova

Robertson’s victory was dramatic both due to the punishment she absorbed in the first round and the brutal nature of the finish, which prompted a range of reactions from MMA Twitter.

Tap or nap good sub Gillian 💪🏾 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 17, 2022

That was one of the most disturbing chokes I've ever seen in MMA. Gruesome finish by Gillian Robertson. #UFCVegas60 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) September 17, 2022

Gillian Robertson submits Mariya Agapova in the second round! That finish was absolutely savage. #UFCVegas60 — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) September 17, 2022

That did not look good.



Maraya Agapova was biting her own tongue and essentially foaming at the mouth from the rear naked choke applied by Gillian Robertson.#UFCVegas60 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) September 17, 2022

Gillian Robertson chokes Mariaya Agapova out cold with a nasty RNC. #UFCVegas60 — Jason Hagholm (@JHagholm1) September 17, 2022

Gillian Robertson adds to her record for most submissions by any female in UFC history. She now has six inside the octagon. #UFCVegas60 pic.twitter.com/MPSYMm4T6k — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) September 17, 2022

Women's flyweight records held by Gillian Robertson:

-Most Fights

-Most Finishes

-Most Submissions

-Top Position Time

-Top Position %

-Submission Attempts — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 17, 2022

