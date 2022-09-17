MMA Twitter Reacts To Robertson Choking Out Agapova

Gillian Robertson rallied to submit Mariya Agapova at UFC Vegas 60 after a difficult first round where she was out struck by a significant margin.
The clash of styles between the two flyweights was on display from the opening bell, as Robertson continually pursued takedowns while Agapova looked to land strikes. Even when Robertson did manage to get Agapova to the cage, she ended up eating some brutal elbows and punches with little to show for her efforts.
Robertson managed to threaten an arm triangle choke late in the first round, and the 27-year-old got right back to work in the second. “The Savage” had a much easier time getting Agapova to the canvas and eventually locked in a rear-naked choke.
Even with the choke clearly secured and her mouth guard having fallen out, Agapova showed no signs of tapping. “Demonslayer” appeared to be biting her own tongue in desperation before falling unconscious and forcing referee Mark Smith to step in.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Robertson’s Submission Of Agapova
Robertson’s victory was dramatic both due to the punishment she absorbed in the first round and the brutal nature of the finish, which prompted a range of reactions from MMA Twitter.
