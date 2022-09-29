Rockhold Accuses Chimaev Of “B**ching Out Of Diaz Fight 

Luke Rockhold, the recently retired former UFC middleweight champion, has accused Khamzat Chimaev of b**ching out of his bout against Nate Diaz.

Rockhold left the UFC following a defeat to Paulo Costa in an all-out war. He has given his thoughts on his previous opponent’s chances against Chimaev, as well as the Chechen fighter’s weight miss against Nate Diaz.

Rockhold evaluated Costa’s ground game as sub-par and recognized Chimaev’s advantage in that domain. Khamzat Chimaev, though, has been accused of something much worse, “B*tching out”.

“I’m just not impressed with Khamzat, how he carried himself and missing weight by that much tells us so much about a person, you know?” Rockhold said in a recent interview with Submission Radio. “It’s like the pressure is getting to you and now you got a guy on the ground you can’t completely control like Nate Diaz, that’s gonna pose a little bit of a threat.

“You can wrestle him, but there’s worrisome. There’s a lot on the line. There’s a lot of pressure and he kind of b*tched out from what I saw, straight up. Now he wants to jump up to middleweight.”

Rockhold has been seen with Diaz on many occasions, and the two appear to be friendly and hold mutual respect for one another. That could be why Rockhold has this take on Chimeav’s infamous weight miss.

Rockhold On Costa Vs. Chimaev

Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

The AKA mainstay went on to share that he does not rate Paulo Costa’s ground game very high, but he believes a fight against Chimaev would tilt in Costa’s favor if it played out standing.

“Paulo’s not that good. Paulo’s not that good at wrestling, I was just tired. He’s got a good initial burst, but there wasn’t much there with good energy,” Rockhold said. “Chimaev seems like he’s a decent-level guy in the game of wrestling and grappling so, yeah. I don’t know. If he can get a takedown and rides that b*tch, I got Chimaev. On the feet, I think he might be in some trouble.”

