Fighters React to Rodrigues’ Comeback Win At UFC Vegas 60

The UFC Vegas 60 co-main event between middleweight finishers Chidi Njokuani and Gregory Rodrigues was all-action for a little over a round before “Robocop” scored a second-round TKO.

Njokuani appeared set to add another first-round finish to his UFC record when he caught Rodrigues with a knee early in the first round. “Robocop” survived and managed to get things to the ground, only for Njokuani to quickly get up and start working clinches knees against the fence.

The Brazilian persevered through a considerable amount of punishment to land some big punches in the last 2 minutes of the round. The doctor took a close look at a cut above Rodrigues’ nose before letting him go out for the second round, but only after telling referee Mark Smith to keep an eye on it.

“Robocop” came out aggressive, backing Njokuani to the fence and quickly scoring a takedown. Rodrigues wasted no time establishing top position, eventually raining down hammer fists that ended the fight just under a minute and a half into the second round.

Fighters React to Rodrigues’ Comeback

On a night that had already seen some notable finishes, a number of fighters were blown away by the toughness Rodrigues showed in coming back to defeat Njokuani.

Robocop is a beast! Dug deep #ufc — Darren Elkins (@DarrenElkinsMMA) September 18, 2022

Wow so happy for @gregory_mma 🤖 his wife is 8 months pregnant! He is great guy he deserves! So happy for him! #ufcvegas60 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) September 18, 2022

Beast mode activated RODRIGUES another amazing performance @ufc #ufcvegas60 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) September 18, 2022

Went from Robocop to Terminator. Jeez. @gregory_mma — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) September 18, 2022

Have always liked Rodrigues! What a savage! #UFCFightNight — Dustin Jacoby (@thehanyakdj) September 18, 2022

What a come baaaaaack 🔥🔥🔥 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 18, 2022

How TF did he come back with his face falling off?? Insane toughness, cardio, and heart right there! #UFCVegas60 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 18, 2022

Robocop the real brotha #UFCVegas60 — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) September 18, 2022

Rodrigues has now won his last 2 fights after he also finished Julian Marquez in the first round earlier this year.

