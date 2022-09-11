Fighters React To Rodriguez’s UFC 279 Decision Win Over Jingliang

A late change in opponent did nothing to alter Daniel Rodriguez’s performance in his main card fight at UFC 279.
“D-Rod” was originally scheduled to meet Kevin Holland in a 180-pound catchweight fight. After Khamzat Chimaev missed weight and the card experienced a significant shakeup, Li Jingliang agreed to face Rodriguez at the same 180-pound limit the 35-year-old had already weighed in at.
Both men were happy to remain standing throughout the fight and trade strikes. Jingliang’s leg kicks looked to particularly trouble Rodriguez at certain points, but “D-Rod” got the better of most of the bout’s punching exchanges and relied on his jab to continually damage “The Leech”.
It was an extremely close contest, and Rodriguez ended up earning 29-28 scorecards from two judges to get the split decision win.
Fighters React To Rodriguez vs. Jingliang
The crowd didn’t appear to enjoy the bout as much as some of the night’s previous fights, and fighters reacted to both the action and the razor-close decision.
