Fighters React To Rodriguez’s UFC 279 Decision Win Over Jingliang

A late change in opponent did nothing to alter Daniel Rodriguez’s performance in his main card fight at UFC 279.

“D-Rod” was originally scheduled to meet Kevin Holland in a 180-pound catchweight fight. After Khamzat Chimaev missed weight and the card experienced a significant shakeup, Li Jingliang agreed to face Rodriguez at the same 180-pound limit the 35-year-old had already weighed in at.

Both men were happy to remain standing throughout the fight and trade strikes. Jingliang’s leg kicks looked to particularly trouble Rodriguez at certain points, but “D-Rod” got the better of most of the bout’s punching exchanges and relied on his jab to continually damage “The Leech”.

It was an extremely close contest, and Rodriguez ended up earning 29-28 scorecards from two judges to get the split decision win.

Fighters React To Rodriguez vs. Jingliang

The crowd didn’t appear to enjoy the bout as much as some of the night’s previous fights, and fighters reacted to both the action and the razor-close decision.

This crowd spoiled AF ! With all of the boos …🤔 #UFC279 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 11, 2022

Not gonna lie If im a judge im quietly factoring that 10lb difference in and giving it to leech lol — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 11, 2022

How tf did Rodriguez win that fight?



Jingliang better have got fucking paid tonight!!! #ufc279 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) September 11, 2022

How is Drod this big? Lmao this is insane. This entire card is insane and 🤣🤣#UFC279 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) September 11, 2022

What’s good in December Big fella @DRODUFC #BangBangBang — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) September 11, 2022

I can’t stand it when dudes are too nice to each other after a fight. — Funky (@Benaskren) September 11, 2022

Oh he didn't win that fight. #UFC279 — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) September 11, 2022

