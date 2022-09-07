Rogan Identifies The Person Who Can Solve UFC’s Glove Problem

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has provided a solution for the promotion’s glove problem, which consistently sees fights halted by eye pokes.

In fighting, fouls are inevitable in many aspects, with the odd shot connecting to a cup being hard to prevent. But one issue that has long existed and long been left alone is the frequent eye pokes that can be seen at most events. And given the importance of sight in mixed martial arts, the unintentional pokes can often lead to bouts being scrapped.

Just this summer, the UFC 276 main-card opener between Sean O’Malley and Pedro Munhoz came to an unceremonious end after the Brazilian was accidentally poked in the second round. Months before, the clash between Dean Barry and Mike Jackson didn’t see much action at UFC Vegas 52, with the latter unable to continue having been on the receiving end of a nasty foul.

Perhaps most notably in recent years was the headliner between current welterweight king at Leon Edwards and top-five contender Belal Muhammad, which came to a disastrous conclusion after “Remember The Name” endured immense pain following a deep poke.

Despite these instances, it hasn’t appeared that much has been done in terms of preventing pokes, and that’s in spite of outside options that many have pitched — including Joe Rogan.

Rogan: Lack Of UFC-Wittman Agreement Doesn’t Make Sense

During episode #128 of the JRE MMA Show, which featured former 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman as the guest, Rogan discussed the MMA leader’s glove problem.

The successful podcaster and stand-up comedian, who has appeared on UFC broadcasts since UFC 12 in 1997, expressed his confusion at the fact that the promotion hasn’t explored a partnership with renowned coach Trevor Wittman.

Wittman, who currently trains stars like Usman, Justin Gaethje, and Rose Namajunas, has developed ONX MMA gloves, which are designed to provide a curve to the fingers, thereby preventing them from extending and representing a greater risk of eye pokes.

“Trevor [Whitman] makes the best fuckin’ equipment. His MMA gloves should adopted by all organizations,” Rogan said. “The fact that the UFC and him haven’t come to some sort of an agreement doesn’t make any sense to me.

“Because the UFC gloves that they use are so inferior to the gloves that Trevor makes. Those ONX MMA gloves — I think we would have less eye pokes because they make your hand curve — forces your hand to curve,” Rogan explained. “I think we’d have less hand breaks because I think it offers better support for your hands.”

Many have suggested that the UFC won’t agree to source gloves from outside the organization. But according to Rogan, the promotion should be willing to send a check to Wittman in exchange for using the “best glove.”

“They should give him the right amount of money. He did the work. He made the best glove,” Rogan concluded.

Do you agree with Joe Rogan? Should the UFC utilize Trevor Wittman’s gloves?