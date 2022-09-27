Rogan Sides With White In “Dumb” Schaub Conflict

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has spoken out on the back and forth between Brendan Schaub and Dana White, suggesting that the former’s theory about UFC 279 is “wrong.”

From Nate Diaz‘s farewell and dive into free agency to Khamzat Chimaev’s weight miss and altercation with Paulo Costa, a whole host of talking points derived from the UFC 279 pay-per-view earlier this month.

But the way in which the card was formed — a 7.5-pound misstep on the scale from Chimaev that forced an unprecedented main card reshuffle — left many suggesting that all was not as it seems.

One of those individuals was former UFC heavyweight Schaub, whose shared a conspiracy theory that claimed the promotion deliberately manufactured the late shakeup to the September 10 PPV card.

When White slammed those believing the UFC played a role in creating the environment for the changes to be needed, as well as taking a shot at Schaub, “Big Brown” reignited his rivalry with the organization’s president with a lengthy post on Instagram, during which he branded White a “bully” and a “low budget Vince McMahon.”

While Schaub received support in the comments section from the likes of Jake Paul and Paulie Malignaggi, he hasn’t been able to count on the same from longtime friend and fellow stand-up comedian Joe Rogan.

Rogan: Schaub Is Wrong

During episode #130 of the JRE MMA Show, which featured Will Harris as the guest, Rogan turned his attention to the latest instalment of Schaub and Rogan’s animosity, which has existed since the heavyweight’s UFC departure.

After noting the stupidity of the entire situation, Rogan insisted that Schlub’s theory about the UFC 279 card reshuffle is completely wrong. The popular podcast host went on to urge those who engage in social media back and forth to do something more productive with their time.

“It’s so dumb. I didn’t talk to him about that, but first of all, he’s wrong. He’s wrong about the theory,” Rogan said. “He needs a handler. He needs someone like me around him all the time. ‘What are you gonna do? No, no, no; here’s why.’ And he’ll go, ‘Yeah, you’re right.’ … If you’re spending any time — if you’re a busy man, a family man, you’ve got kids, wife, sh*t to do — if you’re spending any time arguing on Twitter, that’s a waste of your life; a waste of time.”

While Schaub and Rogan have long shared a solid relationship, with the former often appearing on the Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color commentator is also close to White having been brought onboard by the UFC president over two decades ago.

Rogan even recently said that him and White come as a package deal, suggesting that when the UFC chief departs the promotion, he’ll follow suit. As one of the longest-tenured employees, it’s perhaps no surprise to see Rogan supporting the MMA leader against the unfounded UFC 279 conspiracy theories.

Dana White and Joe Rogan are a package deal 🤝. pic.twitter.com/gduULwOipV — Current MMA (@Current_MMA) September 21, 2022

Do you agree with Joe Rogan’s assessment of Dana White and Brendan Schaub‘s latest exchange?