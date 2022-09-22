Romero/Manhoef Bout Has Just Become Much More Meaningful

Bellator light heavyweight Melvin Manhoef’s upcoming fight against Yoel Romero just became bigger following Manhoef’s recent admission.

Romero and Manhoef will square off in the Bellator 285 co-main event this Friday in Dublin, IE. The event is headlined by a lightweight matchup between Benson Henderson and Peter Queally.

During a week in which there are no scheduled UFC events this weekend, Bellator will take center stage as the biggest promotion in action. This will give opportunities for fighters such as Manhoef and Romero to put on a standout performance for the entire world to see.

Manhoef and Romero were supposed to face off earlier this year before Manhoef suffered a hand injury.

While Manhoef has competed on big stages throughout his legendary career, this upcoming fight in Dublin may become his most memorable.

Melvin Manhoef To Retire Following Bellator 285

Image Credit: Bellator MMA

During his Bellator 285 pre-fight press conference, Manhoef announced his plans to retire regardless of how this weekend plays out.

“I think it’s gonna be it,” Manhoef said. “It’s the last fight of my contract with Bellator and I think I’ve done a lot of things. There’s also a time to go. I think this is a great opponent to say farewell to all the fans, because this fight is going to be a hard fight, going to be a fight of the year. Fans will be the winner.”

Manhoef made his professional MMA debut back in 1995, earning a knockout over Jordy Jonkers at Battle of Amstelveen II. He went on to enjoy stints with Dream, ONE, and Bellator among many other stops in his career.

Manhoef is also an accomplished kickboxer, with victories over the likes of Jean Jaques and battles with Gokhan Saki and Tyrone Spong. His last kickboxing fight came against Remy Bonjasky to finish his career 38-14.

Manhoef will have the chance to put on a show in his MMA swan song this weekend at Bellator 285, making the event even more enticing for fans around the world.

Are you surprised by Melvin Manhoef announcing his planned retirement?