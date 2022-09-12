Rousey Names What Surprised Her About Lesnar After Meeting

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has revealed what’s surprised her since getting to know Brock Lesnar.

Between 2013 and 2015, Rousey sat on the 135-pound throne on MMA’s biggest stage. The 2008 Olympic bronze-medalist judoka had previously held and defended the Strikeforce title, later being promoted to championship status in the UFC following her signing in 2012.

“Rowdy,” who marked herself as the first Olympic medalist to win a UFC title, went on to defend the belt six times, dispatching names like Liz Carmouche, Miesha Tate, and Cat Zingano in the process. With that rule, Rousey set the record for the longest title fight finish streak in UFC history.

But after back-to-back defeats against Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, Rousey’s career inside the cage came to an end.

In 2018, following a few sporadic mentions and appearances, the Californian arrived in the world of professional wrestling, making a surprise appearance at January’s WWE Royal Rumble event. Rousey has continued to ply her trade as a pro wrestler ever since.

In crossing over to sports entertainment, Rousey joined former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar on the WWE roster. And despite both holding gold inside the Octagon, Rousey’s 2012 arrival on the scene meant she didn’t cross paths with “The Beast Incarnate” during her UFC stint.

Having done so in her new career venture, Rousey has been left surprised by one aspect of the behemoth.

Rousey: Lesnar Is “Super Smart”

A Young Brock Lesnar

During a recent live stream on her YouTube channel, Rousey was asked for her thoughts on Lesnar, who went 5-3 in professional MMA between 2007 and 2011 before returning to the WWE in 2012.

As well as praising Lesnar’s demeanor and personality, Rousey admitted that the 45-year-old South Dakota native is a lot smarter than she’d have ever expected from a former MMA fighter.

“I think he’s fantastic,” Rousey said. “I think he’s awesome … We kind of didn’t cross paths in MMA; he was kind of before my time a little bit. But since coming to WWE, he’s been the absolute coolest. He’s super smart, I never would’ve guessed. In MMA, I always just kind of assume, you know, fighters are all of a certain… they’re not the scholarly types, the most of them.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

During his time in the Octagon, Lesnar collided with stars like Randy Couture, Shane Carwin, Alistair Overeem, and Cain Velasquez. He ascended the heavyweight throne in 2008 by stopping Couture before avenging a debut defeat to Frank Mir in brutal fashion the next year.

