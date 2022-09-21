Sandhagen Explains Why He Doesn’t Consider Vera Much Of A Threat

UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen is confident about his chances should his desire to face Marlon Vera next come to fruition.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 60 this past weekend, Sandhagen returned to winning ways against Song Yadong. In what was a competitive fight across four rounds, the bout was waved off by Herb Dean on the advice of the cageside doctor owing to a nasty gash above the Chinese fighter’s left eye.

With that, “The Sandman” rebounded from a two-fight skid. He previously fell on the wrong side of decisions against upcoming title challenger TJ Dillashaw and former champion Petr Yan in 2021.

Looking to stake his claim for a shot at gold having failed to capture the interim belt last October, Sandhagen wasted no time laying out his future plans. The #4-ranked 135lber named the man directly below him on the bantamweight ladder, “Chito” Vera, as his next target.

Sandhagen Doesn’t See Vera As “Very Dangerous”

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Sandhagen reiterated his hopes to face Vera next and assessed how he’d match-up against the surging Ecuadorian.

After giving himself the edge on speed and athleticism, “The Sandman” suggested than other than power and timing, which Vera showed last time out in San Diego when he knocked Dominick Cruz out, his bantamweight peer doesn’t offer much more.

“I think stylistically I will definitely be the quicker, more athletic,” Sandhagen said. “Chito’s biggest threat going into fights is he must have really good timing and he must hit with some serious power. Outside that, I don’t think Chito’s like, a very dangerous guy. I think he is definitely a striker, he’s got decent submission game, not very good takedown defense.

“I think his biggest ability is to land something that is kind of weird, especially in the last couple of fights. Not weird, but a little bit surprising. He’s good at landing those types of things and those guys are definitely tough to fight, but it seems one dimensional,” Sandhagen added.

While many believe that Vera did enough to secure his place behind Dillashaw in line for a shot at Aljamain Sterling‘s title when he extended his win streak to four last month, “Chito” is not one to rest on his laurels and await a bout with “Funk Master.”

With that in mind, it certainly wasn’t surprising to see the fan favorite quickly accept Sandhagen’s post-fight callout.

How do you think a fight between Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Vera would play out?