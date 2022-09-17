Sandhagen Names Matchups He Preferred Over “Left-Field” Yadong Bout

Cory Sandhagen was not overly happy with his matchup for tonight’s UFC Vegas 60 card.

The UFC bantamweight division is really starting to heat up. The top five fighters all seem like they could be ready for a title shot and although there are still some pieces to fall into place, Cory Sandhagen could be one of them.

Sandhagen had a shot at the interim title back in October of last year but lost to Petr Yan. He has not fought since then but is now ready to return at UFC Vegas 60 tonight. Although Sandhagen was recently given an interim title shot, because of his inactive over the last 11 months, he now sits in the number four spot. He was then matched with the number 10 ranked Song Yadong but admits that it was not his first choice.

“He’s on a tear right now. I think he’s doing a good job,” Sanghagen said on The MMA Hour. “The whole Song matchup thing kinda felt a little bit left field or whatever, but I think right now it’s just important for me to stay in the conversation and for me not to get kicked out of that conversation because I’m sitting on the shelf for a long time. And I think that the way that I stay in this conversation is by beating Song pretty decisively and getting back in the win column.”

Cory Sandhagen Had His Eye On A Few Top Five Opponents

The “big names” in the division such as O’Malley, Cruz, Vera, and Aldo all fought recently or are booked up right now. Sandhagen was looking for a bout with one of these men but can still keep his place in the top five with a win over Yadong. Knowing that he would not get a shot at any of the men on his wishlist, Sandhagen took the bout with Yadong and is just happy to be staying active.

“I was hoping for a Merab [Dvalishvili] an Aldo, a Cruz, or a Chito,” he said. “That’s who I thought that I was gonna get. And when those four got paired together, I kinda was looking at Instagram like, huh. And shortly after, I got the call for Song.”

Yadong has won his last three bouts and is not a man to be overlooked by any means. He was only lost one bout since coming to the UFC and has scored KO’s in his last two, most recently over former title challenger Marlon Moraes.

Who do you have winning on Saturday night, Cory Sandhagen or Song Yadong?