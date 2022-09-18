Fighters React To Sandhagen’s Win Over Yadong At UFC Vegas 60

UFC Vegas 60 featured a bantamweight main event that saw Cory Sandhagen walk away victorious after a nasty cut on Song Yadong forced the ringside doctor to call the fight off.

A closely contested first round included a number of takedowns attempts from Sandhagen, but Yadong’s takedown defense largely help up. “Kung Fu Kid” certainly appeared to have the power advantage early, while Sandhagen was working kicks and landing more volume.

The second round ended up having the pivotal moment of the fight, as Sandhagen landed a beautiful upward elbow that immediately opened a cut above Yadong’s left eye. Although it didn’t appear to bother the 24-year-old right away, it began bleeding heavily as the round went on and prompted a look from the doctor in between rounds.

The doctor & Herb Dean are watching this closely 👀 #UFCVegas60 pic.twitter.com/k7UZE1LXwS — UFC (@ufc) September 18, 2022

The cut got worse throughout the fight as Sandhagen continued landing strikes and began to have some success with his takedowns. A caught kick allowed Yadong to get a takedown of his own in the fourth round, but Sandhagen quickly worked back to his feet before ending the round in top position against the fence.

This main event is bringing the action 💥 #UFCVegas60 pic.twitter.com/KYsslR8e3h — UFC (@ufc) September 18, 2022

The cut over Yadong’s eye looked noticeably worse after the fourth round, and a brief look from the doctor was enough for the fight to be waved off before the fifth round could begin.

Who's next? @CorySandhagen wants a crack at anyone in the top 5 for Christmas 🎄 #UFCVegas60 pic.twitter.com/bNTsgi01Dj — UFC (@ufc) September 18, 2022

Fighters React To UFC Vegas 60 Main Event

Any fight between high level bantamweights is must-watch TV, and a number of UFC fighters reacted to the bout’s action and result.

@corysandhagen is so good!! Love watching him fight 👏 #UFCVegas60 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) September 18, 2022

No quit in Song. He brings it. Future champion for sure. Only 24 years old!!! #UFCVegas60 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) September 18, 2022

That was a great fight 👏 #UFC — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) September 18, 2022

Very close fight! Tough night to be a judge #UFCFightnight — Cody Stamann (@CodyStamann) September 18, 2022

Watching Sandhagen fight is so fun man — Fabio Cherant (@Buffalomma8) September 18, 2022

High level and violent! #UFCVegas60 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 18, 2022

Great fight boys! Bantamweights always bring the 🔥 #UFCVegas60 — Ricky Simón (@RickySimonUFC) September 18, 2022

Although it was Sandhagen who opened the cut above Yadong’s eye and steadily worked to exacerbate the injury, it’s worth noting that 2 of the 3 judges had the fight scored evenly heading into the fifth round.

MMA News has all of the results and highlights from UFC Vegas 60.