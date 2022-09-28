Sean O’Malley Reacts To Khabib’s Assessment Of Him

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley has reacted to UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov promising that O’Malley is the real deal.

Documentary filmmaker Will Harris stopped by The Joe Rogan Experience and alleged that Nurmagomedov called O’Malley “special” when asked to give his assessment at the UFC Hall Of Fame ceremony earlier this year.

Nurmagomedov retired from the UFC following a win over Justin Gaethje in 2020, but still remains a big part of the sport as a promoter and coach. He is one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time and one could make the argument that he is the best to ever compete following a 29-0 run.

As Harris alluded to during the JRE appearance, Nurmagomedov’s comments are held in high regard due to his accolades in the sport. This makes his praise of O’Malley even more meaningful as O’Malley climbs the bantamweight division.

Sean O’Malley Welcomes Recent Praise From Khabib Nurmagomedov

During a recent interview with MMA journalist Helen Yee, O’Malley gave a flattered response to Nurmagomedov’s comments. (h/t The Mirror)

“That’s cool, like I said about the high-level fighters when they talk about me versus Petr. I think high-level fighters see I’m a legit motherf***er,” O’Malley said. “I’m not just fancy and do all this crazy s**t, I have legitimate skills, so it was really cool, to be honest. I thought hearing something like that from Khabib is, you know, he’s one of the [greatest of all time], so that was really cool.”

O’Malley will face the toughest test of his UFC career against former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. This comes after a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276.

O’Malley is one of the biggest stars in the UFC and has big goals for his UFC career. If Nurmagomedov’s prophecy proves correct, O’Malley could go down as one of the all-time greats.

Do you agree with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s assessment of Sean O’Malley?