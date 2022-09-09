Shields/Marshall Has New Date After Death of Queen Elizabeth II

Saturday’s planned historic all-female boxing event, headlined by Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall’s undisputed world middleweight title fight, has been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and will now take place on October 15.

After a tense buildup, Shields was set to collide with Hartlepool native Marshall in England’s capital this weekend. The event, titled BOXXER: Legacy, included Mikaela Mayer’s world super-featherweight title unification clash with Alycia Baumgardner.

But on Thursday, news broke that Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, had passed away died aged 96, concluding her 70-year reign. Following the death, a period of mourning was announced, leaving sporting events up in the air.

While prominent rugby, cricket, and golf competitions are set to resume on Saturday following pauses on Friday, some organizations have chosen to postpone events set for the weekend, including the Premier League, which is the top level of the men’s English football (soccer) league system.

Now, the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) has made the decision to postpone Saturday’s card, which was scheduled to take place inside London’s O2 arena, as a mark of respect.

In a press release, the BOXXER promotion elaborated on the decision and revealed plans to re-schedule the event for October 15.

“9th September 2022 – As a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the British Boxing Board of Control has made the decision to postpone Saturday’s event, BOXXER: Legacy – Shields vs Marshall… Our sincere thoughts are with His Majesty King Charles III and the Royal Family during this profoundly sombre time.

“We are working with all parties to provisionally reschedule for Saturday, 15th October, at The O2 in London.”

Further into the release, BOXXER CEO and founder Ben Shalom provided a statement, noting that the decision comes in the aftermath of an “unprecedented” moment in history.

“This is an unprecedented moment in our history and our sincere thoughts are primarily with the Royal Family and the nation at this time,” Shalom said. “Out of respect, the British Boxing Board of Control has decided to postpone Saturday’s show… A provisional date for Saturday, 15th October at The O2 is being worked on by all parties to stage this unique and iconic night of celebration for women’s sport at a more appropriate time.”

Shields Will “Respect” Decision Following UK Loss

The cancellation of some sports has split opinion in the UK, with some believing that the correct way to show respect would be through periods of silence and the singing of the national anthem at the events.

But despite culminating her camp and reaching the penultimate day pre-fight, Claressa Shields has been “respectful” of the decision to postpone Saturday’s card.

Prior to the official announcement, IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards suggested that the “GWOAT” wouldn’t be best pleased at the postponement on Twitter. However, the 27-year-old American responded, insisting that she understands the situation and would respect whatever verdict the BBBoC reached.

With respect to the country I understand that the Queen of the country passing has an entire country mourning. The government is speaking & those in higher power. Whatever the decision I’m respectful of it. https://t.co/bS4dYhjbma — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) September 9, 2022

“With respect to the country I understand that the Queen of the country passing has an entire country mourning. The government is speaking & those in higher power. Whatever the decision I’m respectful of it,” Shields wrote.

