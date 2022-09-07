Six-Year UFC Veteran Announces Retirement From MMA

UFC middleweight veteran Alessio Di Chirico has announced his retirement from fighting after a loss to Roman Kopylov at UFC Paris on Saturday.

Di Chirico made the announcement in a post on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

“I wrote this message hundreds of times, hot blooded, cold blooded, alone, after talking about it with the people I love and every version got me crying.

“This is a message to all my fans: … Sadly, it was not enough. Sadly I gave you another defeat,” Di Chirico posted. “I can’t think about how hard the people who really love me suffered for me and with me throughout my career, I’m sorry for every one who just cared about me even if we don’t know each other, I’m so grateful. I think it’s time to move to another chapter in my life.

“I know that’s not coming back from there, I know I will miss it so badly. I know it’s the right time to stop.”

Di Chirico got off to a great start over the first two rounds against Kopylov before getting knocked out in Round 3. It was his second straight loss and capped off a losing skid of defeats in five of his last six.

Di Chirico made his UFC debut against Bojan Velickovic, losing via a unanimous decision in April 2016. He picked up wins over the likes of Julian Marquez and Joaquin Buckley in the Octagon.

Di Chirico signed with the UFC following stints in smaller promotions such as Fight Exclusive Night and Bitva Roku earlier in his career. He made his professional MMA debut at the Italy Regional in a win over Mohamed Anoir in 2011.

Di Chirico also won the 2014 International Mixed Martial Arts Federation World Championships (IMMAF) in a three-fight amateur stint. He competed at light heavyweight during his time competing in the tournament.

The 32-year-old Di Chirico walks away from MMA with a 13-7 professional record.

