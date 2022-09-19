Song Yadong Reacts To TKO Loss To Cory Sandhagen

UFC bantamweight contender Song Yadong has spoken out for the first time since his loss to Cory Sandhagen in his first-career UFC main event.

Sandhagen vs. Yadong lived up to the hype at UFC Vegas 60 on Saturday. In an epic headliner, the two bantamweight brawlers went back and forth and entertained UFC fans for as long as the fight lasted.

The fight took a turn in the fourth round as an elbow by Sandhagen opened up a nasty cut on Yadong’s forehead. After the fourth round, the doctors stopped the fight after determining that the severity of Yadong’s cut made him unfit to continue.

Yadong’s toughness can’t be questioned despite his loss to Sandhagen. He pleaded with the doctors to keep fighting despite the cut which badly impacted his vision.

Song Yadong Gives Credit To Cory Sandhagen

In a recent tweet, Yadong spoke out on his loss to Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 60.

So basically couldn’t see anything after the cut. Props to @corysandhagen land that elbow. It wasn’t my night but a good fight. I will be back soon. @ufc #UFCVegas60 — Song Yadong (@SongYadongLFG) September 18, 2022

Yadong entered the fight off of three straight wins, including most recently against former title challenger Marlon Moraes and Julio Arce. He also earned wins over the likes of Marlon Vera and Vince Morales earlier in his UFC tenure.

Sandhagen bounced back following back-to-back losses to former champions TJ Dillashaw and Petr Yan. He earned consecutive viral knockouts over Frankie Edgar and Moraes before the defeats.

At 24 years old, Yadong has made a quick rise at such a young age and is sure to be a bantamweight contender to watch for years to come.

