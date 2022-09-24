Sonnen: Kevin Holland’s Retirement ‘Is Just A Ploy For Attention’

Kevin Holland said he was taking the money made from his short notice Khamzat Chimaev fight and running, but Chael Sonnen isn’t buying it.

Holland was already building a reputation for being a hero in the streets, but he turned into the UFC‘s hero when he agreed to a bout with Chimaev after historic changes took place at UFC 279. While he wound up losing the fight in dramatic fashion, fans praised his willingness to step up and take on a challenge that he knew was bad for him.

Chael Sonnen Question Kevin Holland’s Retirement

Following the fight, Kevin Holland posted to his social media that he was going to retire, with pockets full of cash thanks to him accepting the Chimaev fight. However, Chael Sonnen was quick to hop on his YouTube to explain that he is fairly confident that “Big Mouth” was all talk and did not mean it.

Sonnen explained that there is a moment every fighter goes through, win or lose, where they have post-fight depression. He explained that this naturally worse after a loss, which that this is likely what led to Holland making the statement he did, and that all he needs is some reassurance from fans.

“Post-fight depression is very real, including when you’re the winner… But as much and as true as it is for the winner, exemplify that for the loser,” Sonnen said.

“This is just a ploy for attention. You guys used to do this when you were children. You color something in class and your class wants to see it, so you go ‘Oh, it’s not very good.’ when you know it’s awesome. All you wanted, you wanted them to tell you what a great job you did… We’ve all done it, but Kevin’s doing it now. This is for you guys to reach out to him and say ‘Hey, we still want your everything’s still good.'”

Sonnen added that another concern with Kevin Holland saying he is retired, is that he does not want to have to mess with exiting the USADA, only to re-enter if he was not serious about retiring. However, this only applies if a fighter submits their intent to retire in writing to USADA, which is not the case as far as we know.

Either way, one can only hope that Holland is not serious about retiring. He has turned into an entertaining member of the UFC roster, and likely has many more competitive years ahead of him.

Do you think Kevin Holland is serious about retiring?