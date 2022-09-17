Sterling Names Who Cejudo Should Fight To Be Taken Seriously

Aljamain Sterling names who he thinks Henry Cejudo should fight in his come-back fight if the former “Triple Champ” wants to be taken seriously.

Aljamain Sterling makes his second defense of his bantamweight title at UFC 280 against TJ Dillashaw. However, Henry Cejudo has been injecting himself into speculation about who will face the winner. Sterling had some thoughts about Henry Cejudo recently, telling The MMA Hour last month:

“Cejudo needs to get back in the pool and actually fight somebody. Until then, nobody’s going to take that guy seriously. People just laugh at the shit… It’s not, oh we’re hating each other. It’s not like that. No one is trying to force that type of narrative. But, no one is going to take him serious until he actually gets back and competes. So when he does, the UFC will know, Dana will know, and the rest of the world will know that this guy is actually for real, wants to come back and try to make some f–king money.”

Sterling Names Cejudo’s Ideal Come-Back Opponent To Prove Worthiness

Cejudo cemented himself in history to become the fourth ever double champ by defeating Marlon Moraes to claim the now vacant bantamweight belt after Dillashaw tested positive for EPO. Cejudo retired following his first defense of title against Dominick Cruz.

Cruz took the bout on four weeks’ notice, filling in for Jose Aldo. Cejudo had been expected to face Aldo at UFC 250 in Brazil, but the event was scrapped due to the pandemic outbreak and amalgamated with UFC 249. Most recently, Cruz lost to Marlon Vera via KO in the main event of UFC Vegas 59 last month.

However, Sterling names Dominick Cruz to welcome Cejudo back to the UFC. When pushed by Helwani as to whether Cejudo should fight someone else before getting a title shot, Sterling named Dominick Cruz as the ideal, yet challenging tune-up:

“I think he should. I mean, he ain’t GSP. He fought Dominick Cruz on short notice. Fight Dom now, see what happens… [Cruz taking the fight on short notice means] it’s a completely different situation. Dominick Cruz looked slow, he didn’t look himself in that one. And you watch him of late compared to that performance and there’s a significant difference in the way he performed. That was a short-notice fight. Fight Dom on a full training camp, see what happens.”

Do you agree with “Funkmaster”, or does Cejudo’s legacy do enough to justify a title shot in the deep bantamweight division?