Strickland On Costa/Chimaev Clash: ‘Stop Being Women & Fight’

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland has given a colorful take on Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev‘s altercation at the UFC Performance Institute.

Whilst in Las Vegas for the UFC 279 pay-per-view, Chimaev ran into more than just planned opponent Nate Diaz and eventual opponent Kevin Holland. Early on in fight week, prior to the weight miss that cost him a main event spot, “Borz” nearly came to blows with Costa at the PI.

In a video posted on the Brazilian’s YouTube channel, the pair can be seen exchanging words whilst Chimaev’s team attempt to drag him away.

The latest to react to the incident was their UFC peer Strickland, who slammed both men for keeping their distance and not fighting it out ‘like men’.

Strickland Tells Costa/Chimaev: ‘Shut The F*ck Up & Fight’

During a recent interview with Helen Yee, Strickland was asked for his thoughts on the PI clash, which was seemingly sparked when Chimaev confronted Costa about some comments he’d made to the media.

After branding fighters like Costa and Chimaev a “bunch of f*cking women,” Strickland named the UFC pair’s verbal altercation as one of the world’s modern problems — that is, rivals exchanging words but not settling things with their fists.

“The thing about fighters, they’re a bunch of f*cking women,” Strickland said. “They run their f*cking mouth, they ask their buddies to hold them back, and no one wants to fight. This is the issue with the modern world. Every time there’s f*cking conflict, somebody pulls out a cellphone, and they’re like, ‘Let me show the world,’ instead of just like — just stop being a bunch of f*cking women.

“If you’ve got a problem with a motherf*cker and you really wanna fight, and it’s mutual and he really wants to fight, just shut the f*ck up, be a man, and let’s walk outside and fight,” Strickland continued. “But you f*cking guys, you’re like, ‘Hold me back! Hold me back!’ Come on you guys, get your d*cks a little bigger and handle it like men.”

It remains to be seen whether or not Costa and Chimaev will eventually settle their differences with a physical battle in the cage. Given the Chechen-born Swede’s weight miss prior to UFC 279, it appears that “Borz” will be appearing at middleweight more frequently moving forward, perhaps opening the door for him to face “Borrachinha.”

However, Chimaev appeared to dismiss the potential matchup following the altercation. And the Brazilian also doesn’t appear particularly confident about the fight coming together, with the #6-ranked 185lber accusing Chimaev of hand-picking favorable and smaller opponents during an appearance on The MMA Hour.

