NSFW: BKFC Fighter Tai Emery Flashes Crowd To Celebrate Win

Some fighters may celebrate their wins by drinking beer out of strangers shoes, and others like Tai Emery want to give her fans a little something special.

There is not much like the feeling of winning a professional fight, in front of a live crowd, in spectacular fashion. That was the case for Emery, who scored a brutal first round knockout in her BKFC debut, against the far more experienced Rung-Aran Khunchai at BKFC Thailand 3 in Bangkok.

Tai Emery Celebrates A Flash KO

It was not specifically the win that got put the spotlight on Tai Emery, an Instagram model, as well as a Legends Football League and Lingerie Fighting Channel veteran. Instead, it was the way that she chose to celebrate her victory that left fans stunned.

After scoring the big first round knockout, Emery hopped on the ropes and lifted her top to flash her bare breasts to the crowd in attendance, as well as fans watching around the world. You can find the video below, courtesy of BKFC’s Twitter, but be warned that it is uncensored and NSFW.

Welp, thats one way to celebrate a win. Welcome to BKFC! 🙈👀



“Interesting celebration, haven’t seen that one before” pic.twitter.com/cWT5TeUo1X — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) September 3, 2022

This viral moment from Tai Emery is certainly going to go down in history as one of the most unique ways that a fighter has ever celebrated their victory, but somehow it seems to simply fit in with the demographic of people who tune in to, and attend BKFC events live. When you add in the fact that this also comes from a person who previously fought in lingerie, this is, frankly, to be expected.

As far as the combat sports career of Emery is concerned, this was actually her first win as a fighter, as her two pro MMA bouts saw her go 0-1-1, and her lingerie-clad efforts left her with a defeat to UFC veteran and OnlyFans creator Cindy Dandois. With those kinds of setbacks as a pro fighter, it is all the more understandable why she would be so excited for her win.

Will you be buying tickets to the next Tai Emery fight?