Tai Emery Sees Surge In OnlyFans Numbers After BKFC Flash

Bareknuckle fighter and OnlyFans user Tai Emery has seen a huge influx in paying customers following a cheeky post-win flash.

The former amateur MMA fighter recently took on Rung-Arun Khunchai at BKFC: Thailand, winning in the first round. Instead of the usual fist in the air, or a flip for those more risk-inclined, Emery straddled the cage and revealed her breasts to the clapping, if not slightly startled Thai audience.

In Emery’s first outing she has garnered more attention than most bare-knuckle fighters do in a lifetime.

Tai Emery

She recently gave a comment on the increase in her OnlyFans numbers when talking to TMZ, Emery had this to say:

“Holy moly. My OnlyFans went maybe 40 to maybe [2,500], or something like that.”

Tai Emery In On Boob Buisnes

This creates a whole new avenue of income for the fighter, who seems thrilled at the prospect. She went on to talk about her goals with it, and whether Tai Emery would do it again following her next victory.

“For sure. I’m trying to get it to a point where maybe there’s like gonna be a reflection of a sea of t**ties just looking back at me in like this army of salute, from men to women.”

Many fans had themselves been wondering if there would be repercussions from the back office, but on the contrary, the fighter feels free to do as she pleases.

“I have been completely enabled to continue to be myself, and so I shall.”

With OnlyFans becoming an increasingly popular way for fighters to subsidize eternally low pay, this may have been a somewhat genius marketing ploy. Some may feel it uncalled for and potentially harmful to the younger viewers. Even religious spectators may find it offensive. Emery, though, can now afford AirPods to drown out the aforementioned complaints.

Will you be watching Tai Emery’s next fight and/or OnlyFans post?