Tai Tuivasa Issues First Comments Post-UFC Paris Loss To Gane

UFC heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa has taken to social media for the first time since UFC Paris to reflect on his loss to Ciryl Gane.

Tuivasa, one of the UFC’s most powerful punchers, gave Gane all he could handle up until the fight’s end on Saturday night. He dropped Gane with a big punch in Round 2, but Gane was able to fight through the damage and finish Tuivasa with a flurry of strikes in Round 3.

Tuivasa has emerged as one of the biggest fan favorites in the UFC today, due to the entertainment he provides during and directly after his fights. This time, he was forced to watch as Gane stood triumphantly with his team in the middle of the Octagon and basked in the cheering crowd.

The loss to Gane was Tuivasa’s first in nearly three years, going back to a submission defeat to Sergey Spivak at UFC 243. While he’s disappointed with how the fight finished, he seems ready to eventually come back stronger.

Tai Tuivasa Speaks Out Following KO Loss To Ciryl Gane

In a recent Instagram video post, Tuivasa addressed his supporters and congratulated Gane on the victory.

“Shoutout to Ciryl, he was better than me last night,” Tuivasa said. “Or whatever night it was [LAUGHS]. Probably one of the best crowds I’ve ever performed in front of. The fans were crazy. Appreciate all the love. Shoutout to my team, my family that all came over. We’ll be back.”

Entering the fight with Gane, Tuivasa won five straight fights via knockout. He most recently finished the likes of Derrick Lewis and Augusto Sakai in the Octagon.

As for Gane, he bounced back following a title loss to UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 back in January. He could be on the verge of another shot at the belt.

The 29-year-old Tuivasa has plenty of time to right the ship and get back into contention, and he’ll likely be a prominent force in the division for years to come.

Who would you like to see Tai Tuivasa fight next in his eventual Octagon return?