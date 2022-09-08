Thiago Santos Signs With PFL Following Recent UFC Losing Skid

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos has become the latest UFC standout to make the move to the PFL.

News of Santos’ UFC departure and signing with the PFL was first reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

Thiago Santos (@TMarretaMMA) has parted ways with the UFC, ending a partnership that began in 2013, and signed an exclusive deal with the PFL. Full details here. https://t.co/PR7dZQggTo — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 8, 2022

“We are very excited to bring in Thiago Santos to the PFL light heavyweight division,” PFL President Ray Sefo told ESPN. “He is known throughout the MMA world as a guy who delivers exciting fights, and I’m looking forward to seeing his elite knockout power up close.”

Santos joins former UFC fighters such as Shane Burgos, Jeremy Stephens, and Antonio Carlos Junior who have signed with the PFL. He’s expected to be a part of the PFL light heavyweight season next year.

Santos most recently lost to Jamahal Hill via fourth-round TKO last month. He has lost five of his last six, including his first taste of a UFC title fight against Jon Jones at UFC 239.

After the loss to Hill, Santos remained optimistic about his fighting future despite his recent struggles. He got off to a good start against Hill, especially with his grappling, before faltering in the third and fourth rounds.

Thiago Santos Will Continue MMA Career In The PFL

Image Credit: Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC

Santos first signed with the UFC back in 2013, losing his promotional debut to Cezar Ferreira at FUC 163. He went on to pick up wins over the likes of Nate Marquardt, Elias Theodorou, and Kevin Holland before making the move to light heavyweight.

Santos and the UFC decided to mutually part ways as the Brazilian was near the end of his UFC contract. It didn’t take long for the PFL to sign Santos and add him to their exciting light heavyweight group.

It’s unclear if Santos will make his PFL debut at this year’s PFL Championships event, or wait until next season to appear in the PFL cage.

What is your reaction to Thiago Santos signing with the PFL?