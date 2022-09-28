Tommy Fury’s Next Opponent Revealed After Rejecting Woodley

Tommy Fury looks to have an opponent booked for his boxing return after rejecting ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

The calamity-bound Brit has repeatedly pulled out of scheduled bouts with YouTuber turner boxer Jake Paul. Now 8-0, the younger brother of Tyson Fury is said to be taking on 5-2 American Paul Bamba.

Paul Bamba

It will serve as fodder for the undercard of another Floyd Mayweather exhibition, as he takes on influencer Deji. The card will take place in Dubai and will probably make a pretty penny for the former Love Island star.

Tommy Fury Rejects Woodley

Often criticized for the amount of losing record fighters he has taken on, such as the 10-102-3 record holding Jevgenijs Andrejevs, Fury most recently won against a 10-1-1 professional. Tyron Woodley was one of the first names offered to Tommy Fury and was rejected pretty early on.

Other names that crossed the discussion table were Nigel Benn, Geordie Shore MMA fighter Aaron Chalmers and UK cage fighting pioneer Paul Daley. It has left fans questioning why it is the little-known New Yorker Bamba that has been selected.

Tyron Woodley (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

Tyron Woodley has gained a name in the world of YouTube boxing. The welterweight future Hall of Famer may be remembered for all the wrong reasons. He holds a pair of losses at the hands of Jake Paul, one of which was a knockout of the year contender. He even faces allegations of fight fixing by some of the less educated combat sports fans.

Woodley has recently taken aim at another social media mainstay, KSI, looking for another big payday. He is splitting his time between many ventures, including acting and Woodley always seems to feature in the discussions for these new, influencer-led, mega-events.

The question remains, would Tommy Fury draw more eyes beating Tyron Woodley or Paul Bamba?

Will you be tuning in to watch Tommy Fury’s next bout?