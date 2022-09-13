Tony Ferguson Is Going To Study Business At Harvard

Tony Ferguson is preparing for his future without fighting.

The big hero of this past weekend was Tony Ferguson. Following the missed weight by Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz was in need of a new opponent for his UFC 279 main event, so in walked Tony Ferguson.

Ferguson was initially slated to fight Li Jingliang in the co-main event but was happy to receive the bump up and face Diaz. Unfortunately for Ferguson, he lost the fight by fourth-round submission. The loss was the fifth in Ferguson and has had many people asking if this could be it for him in the UFC.

Ferguson has had an amazing career in the UFC so far. He came in by winning The Ultimate Fighter 13 welterweight tournament and began rising up the rankings. Ferguson has had some bad luck throughout his career, mostly when it came to his five failed scheduled bouts with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Ferguson eventually worked his way up to an interim title in the lightweight division but never unified it. He may be realizing that his fighting career is on the tail end and is already preparing for life after fighting.

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Ferguson spoke with the media following his UFC 279 loss about what he is planning for his future.

“I’m already going back to school for business in Harvard in about a month and a couple of weeks actually,” he said. “So I kept my word and I’m keeping my word so you guys are like ‘he’s gonna go back to school yeah, right,’ no, I’m going back to school, going for my business credentials from Harvard. And my buddy Lloyd and Vitor Belfort they’re helping me with that. After that, I’m going to go back to school and get my PT. So I’m gonna keep my word like I’ve always have and I’m gonna go back I’m gonna do this sh-t and I’m gonna do that sh-t. It’s like me going back to school and college and competing in wrestling.”

Ferguson has some big goals ahead of him. School and a possible shift to wrestling are on his list of goals, which he recently spoke about prior to the fight. He mentioned having a list of goals and has urged everyone to list their own goals and work to achieve them. Ferguson also let it be known that he does not have any plans of retiring from MMA anytime soon.

What do you think of Tony Ferguson’s plans of going back to school?