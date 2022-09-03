Tuivasa Excited For Gane Challenge, Admits It Makes Him “Horny”

If there’s one word to sum up Tai Tuivasa’s feelings heading into his first UFC main event since 2018 and possible chance to secure a title shot, it’s… horny?

Today, a pair of Australians will look to top the UFC Paris card with victories. While Robert Whittaker will feature in the co-main event against fellow top-five middleweight Marvin Vettori, “Bam Bam” Tuivasa will be headlining inside the Octagon for only the second time.

Given his recent run of form — five straight wins, five straight knockouts, three straight performance bonuses, and a whole lot of entertainment — it feels fitting that the heavyweight powerhouse is returning to the main event spotlight.

Ready for his second main event ⚖️



266lbs for @BamBamTuivasa.



[ #UFCParis | TOMORROW | Prelims 12𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 | Main Card 3𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/UDD7YMFQqJ — UFC (@ufc) September 2, 2022

Joining the Aussie on the event poster is Ciryl Gane, a technical and elusive heavyweight who currently occupies the #1 spot in the division having recently held interim gold and narrowly fallen short of undisputed status this past January.

The chance to move next in line in championship contention? The opportunity to add perhaps the biggest scalp yet to his résumé? The possibility of bringing his patented shoey to a new audience?

You best believe that gets Tuivasa in the mood.

Gane Gets Tuivasa Going…

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Tuivasa discussed his upcoming experience in enemy territory, where he’ll look to add only the second blemish to Gane’s record.

After acknowledging the challenge that he’s facing in the French capital, the Aussie noted that “Bon Gamin” will have a similar one coming his way come fight time.

“Ciryl’s a great athlete, a great competitor, a really good fighter,” Tuivasa said. “There’s gonna be a few challenges, but I think he’s got a bit to worry about as well. I’m gonna do what ‘Bam Bam’ does and come to fight. I’m gonna bring the fight, that’s for sure.”

When asked whether the matchup with Gane gets him as motivated as a potential date in the cage with Jon Jones, who’s spent the past couple of years preparing for a move to heavyweight, Tuivasa admitted that they both make him a bit “horny.”

“They both make me a bit horny, but I gotta take care of business this week first and then worry about what comes next,” Tuivasa remarked.

So if we see Tuivasa bring out the old Don’Tale Mayes face hump, we know why…

Of all the adjectives to describe a fight, “horny” is certainly an unconventional one. But coming from a man who’s walked out to “Barbie Girl” and “Girls Just Want To Have Fun,” and drinks beer out of other people’s shoes, is it all that surprising?

Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Can Tai Tuivasa upset Ciryl Gane in the UFC Paris main event?