MMA Twitter Praises Bo Nickal After Quick Win To Earn Contract

It didn’t take a full minute for newly signed UFC middleweight Bo Nickal to finish Donovan Beard in his second fight on Dana White‘s Contender Series.

Nickal faced Beard in the DWCS Season 6 Finale on Tuesday night at the UFC Apex. He won his first go-around on DWCS by smothering Zack Borrego in August, though he didn’t earn an immediate contract, to the surprise of many.

This time, Nickal left no doubt that UFC President Dana White should add him to the middleweight roster. He was one of five fighters to earn a contract on Tuesday night in an entertaining end to the season.

Nickal, a former Division I NCAA Wrestling National Champion at Penn State, is regarded as one of the most hyped prospects in years. He remains undefeated in his MMA career and brings a new element to the 185lb division.

MMA Twitter Reacts To Bo Nickal Securing A UFC Contract

Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say about Nickal’s submission of Beard.

Damn!! BO NICKAL! Would love to see him and Khamzat in a grappling match! Not a fight, because Khamzat is more experienced on the feet. But in a year or 2, I can see that fight happening too!



For now, enjoy the fruits of the labor Bo! #DWCS — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 28, 2022

That transition to the triangle was slick! — Sean BRADY (@seanbradymma) September 28, 2022

Now that was impressive! #DWCS — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) September 28, 2022

Nickal locked in the triangle without use of his hands.



Sign him now. Immediately. He just DEMOLISHED a good fighter. Jesus H. Christ. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) September 28, 2022

Wow 🤩 @NoBickal is for real for real! #DWCS — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) September 28, 2022

Congrats Bo Nickal great performance — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 28, 2022

That’s was a quick one 😅😅😅 — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) September 28, 2022

The expectations for Nickal are through the roof now that he has been signed to the UFC. He has been compared to Jon Jones and other UFC legends as he prepares for his UFC debut in the coming months.

Many were thrown off when Nickal wasn’t given a contract after his first DWCS fight, though he arguably put on a more impressive performance in his do-over on Tuesday night.

Does Bo Nickal have what it takes to become a future UFC champion?