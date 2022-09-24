MMA Twitter Reacts To Buckley/Curtis UFC 282 Booking

An important bout in the middleweight division has been made between Joaquin Buckley and Chris Curtis, and fans are excited.

Both Buckley and Curtis are coming off of loses, with the former dropping a decision to Nassourdine Imavov in his third fight of 2022, and the latter having his 8-fight winning streak snapped by a decision loss to Jack Hermansson. Now, according to a Twitter post from the management of Curtis, the two will get to settle their beef with each other in an exciting matchup at UFC 282, on December 10th.

With the addition of this fight, the final pay-per-view of the year is now booked as follows:

Robbie Lawler vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Darren Till

Chris Daukaus vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Joaquin Buckley vs. Chris Curtis

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Alexander Hernandez vs. Billy Quarantillo

TJ Brown vs. Erik Silva

Community Reacts To Joaquin Buckley vs Chris Curtis

Given the nature of the fighting styles of both Joaquin Buckley and Chris Curtis, fans are expecting this fight to be an exciting addition to the UFC 282 pay-per-view card. Naturally, when news broke of this fight social media was a buzz with excitement to see these two top middleweight fighters throw down.

“BANGER,” write Conner Burks, producer for the MMA Hour.

“Fun one !”wrote fellow UFC fighter Casey O’Neill on Twitter.

“Oh my,” says Ariel Helwani.

“This matchup 🔥🔥” commented James Lynch.

“And here… we…go,” wrote the man himself, Chris Curtis, who is clearly excited to face Joaquin Buckley.

Considering the fact that there are a total of 27 knockout wins between the two, to imagine any outcome other than Joaquin Buckley and Chris Curtis going to war at UFC 282. They fight the fans are excited to see, and it will be interesting to watch it play out.

Who are you picking in this crucial middleweight matchup?