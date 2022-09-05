Tyson Fury Provides Update On Possible WWE Move

WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury has left the door open to another dip into the professional wrestling waters down the line.

This past weekend, legendary boxer Fury was in action in and around another ring. The world’s leading pro wrestling organization, the WWE, headed to Cardiff, Wales, in the United Kingdom for the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view.

Having announced that he’d be present for the event, held at the Principality Stadium, many wondered whether “The Gypsy King” would play a part in the show. Alas, during the main event between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Scotland’s Drew McIntyre, Fury interfered to prevent Austin Theory from cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

With that involvement, as well as a post-match staredown in the ring with the victorious Reigns, many have suggested that Fury’s appearance was an attempt to plant a seed ahead of another match in the WWE.

Fury’s showing in Cardiff also came after he’d teased a return to wrestling earlier this year in the aftermath of his victory over Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium, and following reports that the WWE were negotiating with the heavyweight champ over a summer return.

Fury: “Never Say Never” On WWE Switch

In 2019, prior to his pair of boxing victories over Deontay Wilder, Fury made a surprise outing in the world of sports entertainment, beginning a feud with now-former WWE superstar Braun Strowman.

After a brief build, the pair met at WWE Crown Jewel, held in Saudi Arabia. While the Brit has since been focused on his activities in the world of pugilism, recent retirement claims have created talk of other potential ventures, including a possible return to pro wrestling.

And despite going back on his plans to hang up his gloves, calling for a unification fight with Oleksandr Usyk next year and claiming another bout will be announced next week for the end of 2022, “The Gypsy King” won’t rule out another WWE experience.

“At the moment I’m a heavyweight world champion, and I have plenty of fights I have to take care of over the next few years,” Fury said. “But I really, really have a passion for WWE. Never say never.” (h/t The Mirror)

In an interview with renowned MMA reporter Ariel Helwani for BT Sport whilst backstage at Saturday’s PPV, Fury further reiterated that anything is possible when he’s involved.

“You never know. Never say never to anything, especially when I’m involved,” Fury said. “I had the fight with Braun Strowman over in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel in 2019. I’ve been doing little bits and pieces since then but I”m still waiting to get another bout. Who knows when? I don’t know myself.”

While his eyes are still set on Usyk, Anthony Joshua, and an unnamed opponent for later this year, Fury certainly appears open to a future stint in WWE. And with the frequency of his retirements in boxing, rumors of a switch will likely not cease.

