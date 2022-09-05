The Countdown To UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz Has Officially Begun

Fight week has arrived for one of the most unique main events in UFC history when #3-ranked Khamzat “Borz” Chimaev headlines UFC 279 opposite Stockton superstar Nate Diaz.

Despite fight week officially kicking off yesterday, the UFC 279 main event has already been one of the most talked about fights of the year. And the official UFC 279 Countdown video gives fans much more to talk about.

One of, if not the leading narrative surrounding this fight is that this is Nate Diaz’s final fight on his UFC contract and that the promotion maliciously handpicked Khamzat Chimaev to inhospitably show him the way off the premises.

However, as expected, the Countdown video paints the fight in a much more favorable light with handpicked soundbites from media members gushing at this pairing.

In the co-main event, another major fan favorite and strong self-promoter Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson will take the Octagon to compete against Li Jingliang.

Below, you can find out more of what you can expect from the official Countdown video featuring both of the above fights.

“It’s a fight, as far as I’m concerned. Him being the favorite and everybody thinks he’s gonna win but on what ground? You better take me clean out the way the odds are, right? The pressure’s on, dawg.” – Nate Diaz

Photo via Instagram @natediaz209

In the video, we get an intimate look at what goes into making this battle-bred MMA fighter. UFC fans have watched Diaz grow up before their very eyes, and this episode shares Diaz’s journey from Stockton, California, to global superstar ahead of arguably his biggest challenge to date.

“I am a monster for the gangsters” – Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev, Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

If you had any questions if the hype is still strong surrounding Khamzat Chimaev, just let this Countdown episode and the Smesh Bros wake you back up. Chimaev feeds the hype by adding his usual trash talk to the equation, and this episode draws a strong contrast between Chimaev’s fast rise and Diaz’s decade-plus grind.

“I won the Ultimate Fighter Championship at 170 pounds. I knocked every person out. I’m not gonna hold back. I’m gonna win this f*****n fight.” – Tony Ferguson

The Countdown does a strong job of reminding fans that this is a fresh start for Tony Ferguson as he is returning to welterweight after being away from the division for over 10 years. If victorious Saturday, El Cucuy will have found a second wind in a division in which he’s never lost.

“Every move I make is a threat. He can strike, I strike harder. He can wrestle; I can, too. You just haven’t seen it yet. I guarantee that when the fight starts, you will see a brand-new Leech.” – Li Jingliang

Image Credit: Ron Chenoy of USA TODAY Sports

Li Jingliang’s native pride shines through in the video, as does his confidence. With all eyes on him in the co-main event of one of the biggest events of the year, it comes across in the Countdown episode that Jingliang is more than ready for the moment ahead.

Below, you can watch the full UFC 279 Countdown video followed by the complete lineup for this weekend’s big event!

And here is the current lineup for UFC 279. Card, bout order, and start times subject to change.

UFC 279 Main Card (PPV, 10:00 PM ET)

Welterweight: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

Welterweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Li Jingliang

Catchweight (180lbs): Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Women’s Bantamweight: Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson

Light Heavyweight: Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba

UFC 279 Preliminary Card (8:00 PM ET, ESPNEWS/ESPN+)

Featherweight: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa

Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida

Middleweight: Jamie Pickett vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Heavyweight: Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett

UFC 279 EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD

Women’s Featherweight: Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf

Bantamweight: Alateng Heili vs. Chad Anheliger

Women’s Strawweight: Elise Reed vs. Melissa Martinez

Welterweight: Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse