Watch: Video Of Chimaev’s UFC 279 Presser Altercations Released

Video has finally been released of the altercations that caused the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference to be canceled have been released, and it was not what you may expect.

Excitement was growing to see Nate Diaz fight out his UFC contract by taking on Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 279. Ultimately, this would end up change in historic ways, as a drastic weight miss from the Chechen triggered a domino effect that left Diaz fighting Tony Ferguson, and Chimaev facing Kevin Holland.

The reaction to this news appeared to be largely positive, with many fans saying they are more excited for these matchups that are now presented. One of the reasons for this may be because Chimaev and Holland got into an altercation before they were even supposed to be fighting, after an incident broke out before the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference, ultimately resulting in the presser getting canceled before it had the chance to really kick off.

There was a lot of uncertainty about what happened backstage at the UFC 279 presser, with little information being available in the midst of things falling apart. However, there is now video footage that has been released by the UFC, showing what occurred to cancel the presser.

According to video released by the promotion then posted to social media, you can see the altercations between Khamzat Chimaev and both Kevin Holland and Nate Diaz. It even included the evidence to back up the rumors that Chimaev hit Holland with a front kick.

Footage of the altercations that ensued behind the scenes before the #UFC279 press conference 🚨 (via @UFC) pic.twitter.com/kTNF1XiyMK — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 10, 2022

Considering the reaction that Dana White had during the UFC 279 press conference, saying that he had never experienced anything like this in his tenure as UFC President, this video has been met with underwhelmed responses from onlookers. This was far from the 100-person brawl that was implied by White in the moments after canceling the presser.

At the end of the day, having the fights continue on at UFC 279, even if in a different layout, is all that ultimately matters to the fans and fighters alike. However, this may add fuel to the rumors that this whole situation was planned for one reason or another.

