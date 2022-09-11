Fighters React To Erosa Upsetting Dawodu At UFC 279

Coming in as an underdog at +180, Julian Erosa pulled off the upset over Hakeem Dawodu at UFC 279. Erosa won a clear 30-27 on all three judges’ scorecards against Dawodu who missed weight, making him ineligible for the FOTN bonus.

Julian Erosa Threatens Early

Following a leg grab from a body kick, Erosa pressured Dawodu, landing a crisp left hand early. Halfway through the first round, Erosa landed another heavy left hand, putting Dawodu down.

In several subsequent exchanges, Erosa landed some heavy uppercuts from the clinch. As the clapper went to mark short time, Erosa pressured Dawodu and landed a huge flying knee. However, it wasn’t not enough and we saw the end of the round.

The second round began with both fighters finding success in their combinations. Dawodu landed a beautiful double-jab that stung Erosa, but Erosa landed consistently while in and leaving the clinch. However, with about two minutes left, Erosa locked up a body triangle and took Dawodu to the ground. Erosa’s ground and pound opened up a major cut on Dawodu’s face, but the pair returned to their feet.

Round 3 begins with Dawodu having significantly more success than he did earlier. While commentary put it down to Erosa believing that he is up two rounds, Erosa’s body language suggests a cardio issue. However, with 90 seconds later, Erosa manages to take Dawodu’s back yet again, raining down ground and pound and RNC attempt after RNC attepmt.

Fighters React To Erosa Pulling Off Upset

#5 ranked welterweight contender, Belal Muhammad had high praise for Erosa, who had been written off by some prior to this bout. Erosa had been cut from the UFC twice, but has cemented himself as belonging in the UFC, going 5-1 since rejoining the promotion in 2020.

Lightweight phenom Terrance McKinney also had high praise for Erosa. Invicta FC title challenger, Jillian DeCoursey also had the bout clearly 20-18 going into the third, while Billy Quarantillo showed off his capping ability by picking Erosa earlier in the day.

Erosa looking great — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 11, 2022

Wooo let’s go J 👊🏾👊🏾 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 11, 2022

Alright y’all picks are in… ROCKIN with my guys @juicyj_erosa @Trailblaze2top and @TonyFergusonXT. Obv some big underdogs BUT this is who I’M rooting for. Full card coming, Lmk who you are picking in the comments… I’ll pick a few random prize winners, must RT/follow to win 😘 pic.twitter.com/hTPq6juFls — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) September 10, 2022

Most interestingly, Erosa’s former opponent, Steven Peterson, took to Twitter to call for a rematch.

Great performance @juicyj_erosa 🫡

How about that rematch tho 🤷‍♂️ #UFC279 — Steven Ocho Peterson (@8ocho08) September 11, 2022

Would you like to see Erosa and Peterson run back their split-decision from February? If not, who would you like to see Erosa fight next?