UFC 279 Presser Ends Abruptly After ‘Unprecedented’ Incident

The buildup to the UFC 279 event headlined by Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev just got a lot crazier.

UFC 279 was already highly anticipated, due to the fact that it may very well be the final fight Diaz will have in the UFC, and he is taking on one of the sport’s hottest prospects in Chimaev. While it was expected that the pre-fight press conference would build hype even more, few expected things to turn out the way that they did.

UFC 279 Press Conference Gets Shut Down

After a 30-minute delay, the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference finally started, where it was streamed online for fans around the world to watch. However, things were immediately not what was expected, as instead of Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev, or co-main eventers Tony Ferguson and Li Jingliang, only Kevin Holland, Daniel Rodriguez, and Dana White were present.

At the time White dismissed questions about the change, and assured media that more fighters would be out shortly, saying some serious stuff went down backstage. Yet when Holland and Rodriguez left the stage, and staff began to prepare for Diaz and Chimaev, White instead made the decision to cancel the UFC 279 press conference out of safety concerns.

“I am in very weird waters here. This has never happened in the history of this company,” White said.

A First For Dana White

After this chaos occurred at the UFC 279 pre-fight presser, questions were swirling as to what happened backstage. Speculation immediately ensued that there was an altercation between Diaz and Chimaev, and it turns out that this was partially correct.

According to White, who spoke in a scrum with media after the presser was canned, things initially started when a scuffle broke out between Chimaev and Holland. It was only after that, when things began to involve the Diaz team, and things escalated beyond the capability of what White and UFC security could safely handle.

“There were multiple things going on at the same time. It wasn’t just one thing that erupted and it happened. There were multiple things going on back here, at the same time… There were 4 (fighters) involved,” White said.

“22 years, however long I’ve been doing this, we’ve never had an incident like today. All hell broke loose out here. I don’t know… we stopped it but we didn’t do a good job of not letting it happen.”

White confirmed that there were more altercations that occurred when the press conference started, which contributed to the decision to cancel the remainder of the UFC 279 press conference. He confirmed that all is well, in terms of the fights proceeding on Saturday night.

At the time of writing, there is no video of the incident that happened during the UFC 279 press conference. While Dana White was aloof about whether or not the UFC Embedded crew caught it on camera, it will be worth paying attention to see if there are some juicy clips to come. If and when those clips become available, you know where you can find them: right here at MMANews.com.

Does this make you more excited for UFC 279?