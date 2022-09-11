UFC 279 Results & Highlights: Diaz Submits Ferguson

UFC 279 took place tonight from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event saw Nate Diaz take on Tony Ferguson in a welterweight bout, and in the co-main, Khamzat Chimaev faced Kevin Holland at catchweight.

Elsewhere on the main card, Li Jingliang did battle with Daniel Rodriguez at catchweight; women’s bantamweights Irene Aldana and Macy Chiasson faced off; and Johnny Walker took on Ion Cutelaba in a light heavyweight clash.

Catch all the the UFC 279 highlights and results below!

Preliminary Card Highlights

Chris Barnett def. Jake Collier

In a wild heavyweight encounter, Chris Barnett pulled off a phenomenal come-from-behind TKO victory over Jake Collier, and followed it up with an impassioned on-the-mic moment. Catch the highlights below.

He is beauty, he is grace, he is Chris Barnett 💫 pic.twitter.com/cDp9kAtce5 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 11, 2022

Denis Tiuliulin def. Jamie Pickett

In this middleweight bout, Denis Tiuliulin earned an impressive TKO of Jamie Pickett. Catch the finish below.

Knee to the head was the beginning of the end 😧 #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/Y1KQ4WrQBk — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) September 11, 2022

Jailton Almeida def. Anton Turkalj

Brazil’s Jailton Almeida dominated UFC debutant Anton Turkalj in this 220-lbs catchweight bout, earning a first-round rear-naked choke. Catch the finish below.

Jailton Almeida making it look easy once again! 👏 #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/c5soGtsMeM — UFC (@ufc) September 11, 2022

Main Card Highlights

Johnny Walker def. Ion Cutelaba

Johnny Walker is back in the win column after securing a first-round rear-naked choke victory over Ion Cutelaba in their light heavyweight bout. Catch the highlights below.

Irene Aldana def. Macy Chiasson

In this highly entertaining women’s bantamweight clash, Irene Aldana earned a TKO finish against Macy Chiasson.

In round one, Aldana made multiple armbar attempts and landed savage ground and pound after she gained top position from an ill-executed Chiasson takedown. Round two saw Chiasson take Aldana’s back and land a series of nasty elbows. Then in round three, Aldana while on her back landed a heel kick straight to Chiasson’s liver that saw the American curl up in pain and the ref step in. Catch the highlights below.

Wow 👀 @IreneAldana_ takes the TKO victory via heel kick to the liver. #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/MWPPnIJ4RL — UFC (@ufc) September 11, 2022

Daniel Rodriguez def. Li Jingliang

In this 180-lbs catchweight bout, Daniel Rodriguez earned a split decision victory over Li Jingliang.

Round one took place on the feet, with Jingliang landing some stinging body kicks and Rodriguez a powerful combination. In round two, Jingliang landed a huge right that wobbled Rodriguez briefly and get a late takedown. Round three was a competitive battle on the feet, with Rodriguez having success with the jab. Catch the decision below.

Khamzat Chimaev def. Kevin Holland

In a phenomenal performance, Khamzat Chimaev took just over two minutes to submit Kevin Holland with a D’arce choke in their 180-lbs catchweight bout, sustaining zero strikes. Catch all the highlights below.

DOMINATION FROM THE SECONDS INTO THE FIGHT 😱 #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/LAnAhymZGq — UFC (@ufc) September 11, 2022

Nate Diaz def. Tony Ferguson

In the main event, Nate Diaz earned his tenth UFC submission after defeating Tony Ferguson with a guillotine choke.

Round one saw Diaz land a stinging combination and a few effective head strikes, while Ferguson had success landing leg kicks. In round two, Diaz continued to land effective combinations, with Tony chopping away with inside leg kicks.

Round three saw Ferguson continue to punish the lead leg of Diaz, who responded with some effective flurries. Then in round four, Diaz started to unload on Ferguson before sinking in a guillotine that forced the tap. Catch the highlights below.

Both Diaz and Ferguson pointing fingers 👉👈

#UFC279 pic.twitter.com/JSWwRY4GuL — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 11, 2022

Nate Diaz sounds off to close out #UFC279! pic.twitter.com/S6eGlB77lM — UFC (@ufc) September 11, 2022

Main Card

Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Nate Diaz def. Tony Ferguson via submission: R4, 2.52

Co-Main Event – Catchweight (180-lbs): Khamzat Chimaev def. Kevin Holland via submission: R1, 2.13

Catchweight (180-lbs) Bout: Daniel Rodriguez def. Li Jingliang via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Irene Aldana def. Macy Chiasson via TKO: R3, 2.21

Light Heavyweight Bout: Johnny Walker def. Ion Cutelaba via submission: R1, 4.37

Preliminary Card

Featherweight Bout: Julian Erosa def. Hakeem Dawodu via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Catchweight (220-lbs) Bout: Jailton Almeida def. Anton Turkalj via submission: R1, 4.27

Middleweight Bout: Denis Tiuliulin def. Jamie Pickett via TKO: R2, 4.52

Heavyweight Bout: Chris Barnett def. Jake Collier via TKO: R2, 2.24

EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD

Women’s Featherweight Bout: Norma Dumont def. Danyelle Wolf via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 30-26)

Bantamweight Bout: Alatengheili def. Chad Anheliger via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Elise Reed def. Melissa Martinez via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Welterweight Bout: Yohan Lainesse def. Darian Weeks via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)